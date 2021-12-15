Berk's Nest Announce Brand New Comedy Spectacular In South London!

Berk's Nest have announced LIVE AT THE CLAPHAM GRAND, a comedy spectacular on the last Friday of every month in London's South West . See the hottest names in comedy come together for a massive mixed bill night at one of London's most iconic venues. Tickets go on sale at 8am Thursday 2nd December available from www.liveattheclaphamgrand.com.

Comedy legends including Laurel & Hardy, Morecombe & Wise and Charlie Chaplin have been playing The Clapham Grand since 1900, and now the biggest names in comedy today including Rose Matafeo (BBC3's Starstruck, Edinburgh Comedy Award Winner 2018), Phil Wang (Netflix's Philly Philly Wang Wang), Iain Stirling (Love Island, CelebAbility), and Ed Gamble (Off Menu Podcast, Taskmaster) will play this iconic stage.

They'll be joined by a raft of TV faces, including Kiri Pritchard-McLean (Frankie Boyle's New World Order), Sophie Duker (Live at The Apollo), Rhys James (Mock The Week), Rosie Jones (The Last Leg), Sindhu Vee (QI) and Suzie Ruffell (8 Out of 10 Cats).

Early Bird tickets are available until the end of the year for the first four shows, and with Christmas fast approaching tickets for Live at The Clapham Grand would make the perfect present! Spread the gift of laughter this Christmas and treat a loved one to tickets to see their favourite comedian live on stage! These shows are not to be missed.

Berk's Nest are the forefront of live comedy and are the production company behind award-winning live comedy shows and tours including Edinburgh Comedy Award winning Richard Gadd: Monkey See, Monkey Do (2016), Rose Matafeo: Horndog (2018) and Catherine Cohen: The Twist...She's Gorgeous (2019). Their tours, mixed bill shows, and late-night spectaculars champion the comedy stars of today and tomorrow, working with the likes of Kieran Hodgson, Sophie Duker, Olga Koch, Tarot, Diane Chorley, Mawaan Rizwan, Colin Hoult, Tessa Coates and Jack Rooke to name but a few.

See below for full programme of events and for more information on Berk's Nest head over to www.berksnest.com.

Owen Donovan, Managing Director said: "We're thrilled to be bringing the best comedians working in the UK to The Clapham Grand. These spectacular line-ups showcase the best stand-ups working today, from those already with their own streaming specials to those appearing all over your TV. It was also important to us to include some of the most exciting new voices, guaranteed to be the superstars of tomorrow. We're delighted to be adding all these brilliant names to the Clapham Grand's rich comic history, and to be putting these huge shows on the Grand's iconic stage."

Learn more at www.berksnest.com and www.liveattheclaphamgrand.com.