BWW Review: ROD STEWART, SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Rod Stewart hails from London but Glasgow feels very much like a home gig for the multi-award winning singer. His grand entrance is set to bagpipes, his drumkits display the Glasgow Celtic badge and the audience is packed with tartan scarfs and flags donning the colours of his beloved football team.

The production is huge and the massive screens ensure that nobody in the vast arena misses a thing. The backdrop changes for each song and there's superb video content displayed on the screens giving a nod to his Vegas residency and paying tribute to the anniversary of the D-Day Landings.

Stewart beams his way through hit after hit- clearly having a ball onstage. He interacts with the crowd and adds in a dig about other people that have mimed on that stage and you'll never see him not 'singing from his guts'. And sing from his guts he does as he belts out "Rhythm of My Heart", "You Wear It Well" and "You're In My Heart".

There's an acoustic section where Stewart's raspy vocals really have the chance to shine with the likes of "Grace" and "The First Cut Is The Deepest". He's joined onstage by talented musicians who also double up as his backing dancers.

For almost two hours Rod Stewart holds the crowd in the palm of his hand with infectious sing-a-longs and an impressive amount of energy. This tour perfectly sums up what has made Rod Stewart an icon for over five decades.

Rod Stewart is at the SSE Hydro, Glasgow on 28 November and 30 November and then continues his UK tour.





