BWW Review: BLACK DIAMONDS AND THE BLUE BRAZIL, Sound Stage

Black Diamonds and the Blue Brazil is an audio play adapted by Gary McNair from the book by Ron Ferguson. It is available through Sound Stage and is the fifth play in their series in collaboration with Edinburgh Lyceum Theatre and Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

Sally (Cora Bissett) has returned home to Fife from her high-flying job in America for the first time in nineteen years. It's her fathers funeral and she isn't planning on staying long in her hometown of Cowdenbeath. Her father was a miner who was incredibly invested in his local football team and the sense of community he got from supporting them. A friend of Sally's father tells her that his last wish was to have his ashes scattered in the football stadium after a win.

Sally extends her stay in Cowdenbeath, faxing work home to the States while she waits on Cowdenbeath Football Club gaining a home win. However, there's a slight problem with this- they don't tend to win. Frustrated, Sally wonders how anybody can invest so much in something that brings so much disappointment and heartbreak but she continues to attend the games.

The audio quality on Sound Stage is superb. Football fans have been recorded for the chants featured throughout the piece which makes it so easy to find yourself fully immersed in the play. Reflecting the cheery attitude of the fans regarding their continued losing streak- one of the chants is "we're shite, and we know we are". While logic tells you that the chances of a win is slim, the hope is infectious.

Black Diamonds and the Blue Brazil is a wonderful addition to the Sound Stage series that makes for very enjoyable listening.

Photo credit: Stephen Dunn