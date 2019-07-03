Award-Winning Poetry Show DON'T BOTHER Heads To Edinburgh Fringe

Jul. 3, 2019  
Award-Winning Poetry Show DON'T BOTHER Heads To Edinburgh Fringe

The stand-up poetry show Don't Bother, starring multi award-winning performance poet Bróccán Tyzack-Carlin, will be part of the line-up at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The comedy and poetry show about dead dogs, chocolate and nostalgia comes to Venue 302, Underbelly Bristo Square fromWednesday 31 July - Monday 26 August.

Alumnus of the Durham Revue, Bróccán Tyzack-Carlin presents a semi-coherent exploration of nothing in particular, using some words that rhyme and some more that don't.

Blending surreal humour with storytelling and spoken word, Don't Bother is a unique hour of comedy that is not to be missed.

On taking the show to Edinburgh, Bróccán Tyzack-Carlin said: "After developing and performing Don't Bother for over a year, I am thrilled to finally be able to take it to Edinburgh Fringe for an extended run. It is a joyous, surreal and at times thought-provoking show, and I cannot wait to share it with a wider audience."

Bróccán is the winner of Best Spoken Word Show at 2019's Sabateur Awards and Manchester Word War 2018, and is aHammer and Tongue National Finalist.

What the critics say:

"Intricate, cleverly written, heavily visual and full of wonderful imagination"
Voice Magazine.

"...a performer who may be at the start of his career but is at the top of his game"

***** Bunbury Magazine:

"An hour of pure joy"
Dominic Berry

Don't Bother is recommended for audiences of 14 years+. Contains themes and language of an adult nature.

DON'T BOTHER

VENUE: Venue 302, Underbelly, Bristo Square, Teviot Place, EH8 9AG

DATE: Wednesday 31 July - Monday 26 August (No performances on 12 or 24 August)

TIME: 12.10pm

PRICES: Vary

To book tickets visit: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/don-t-bother



Related Articles View More Scotland Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • American Music Theatre Project & Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Premiere Two Musicals at Edinburgh Fringe
  • Amy Bell and The Place Present THE FORECAST
  • Lost Dog and The Place Present JULIET & ROMEO
  • Swiss Selection Edinburgh, Daniel Hellmann and Anne Welenc Present TRAUMBOY / TRAUMGIRL
  • Magnificent Bastard Productions Presents SHIT-FACED SHAKESPEARE: MACBETH
  • Swiss Selection Edinburgh and Mats Staub Present 21: MEMORIES OF GROWING UP

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup