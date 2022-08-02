Amy Matthews Debut Hour MOREOVER THE MOON Announced at Edinburgh Fringe

PBJ Management presents Amy Matthews: Moreover, The Moon, A Debut Hour at Monkey Barrel, Carnivore 1: 4-28 Aug (not 15), 2:35pm.

The debut hour from the Scottish Comedy Awards 'Best Newcomer' Winner

Amy's intelligent, distinctive and warm stand up has earned her a glittering arrival on the comedy scene. 'Moreover, The Moon' is her hotly anticipated debut hour, exploring a modern phenomenon dubbed 'main character syndrome'.

The show explores what happens when we see ourselves as the main character in the film of our lives. Is it self-centred and indulgent? Or an escapist response to growing up in a world where we're completely shaped by an external gaze? In a witty and astute glance at modern living, the show holds up a sympathetic mirror for the generations who have been micro-dosing limelight since their teens.

Art critic, John Berger, said 'women can scarcely avoid envisioning themselves [...] being looked at'; the kids on TikTok call it 'main character syndrome'. The appeal of Amy's accessible but erudite stand-up style is that if one person comes to the show because they recognise the John Berger quote, and another person comes because they relate to a TikTok-er, both people will leave the show feeling like they've spent an hour with a friend.

We're all the main characters in our own lives - Amy invites you to come and be an extra in hers...

In her first year as a stand up, Amy earned herself a television debut on the BBC and a compering residency at Monkey Barrel Comedy. She was also included in the Top 10 comedians in The List's HOT 100, and won Best Newcomer at the Scottish Comedy Awards. She has written for Have I Got News for You, features as a regular lead writer and panellist on Breaking the News, has been heard on Radio 4 and BBC 5Live, as well as appearing on Comedy Underground (BBC) and Sparks sketches (Channel 4).