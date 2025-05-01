Actors' Equity Association Issues Strike Threat At The Second City In Chicago

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Council of Actors' Equity Association, the union representing more than 51,000 professional performers and stage managers working in live theatre across the country, has voted unanimously to authorize a strike for the workers of The Second City in Chicago at the discretion of their lead negotiator.

The overwhelming majority of workers on this contract have stated that they support this strike.

“The key issue here is wages,” said Andrea F. Hoeschen, assistant executive director of the Central Region and general counsel for Actors' Equity Association. “These workers have come to the bargaining table in good faith and willing to make a lot of compromises, but there are no compromises available to them when it comes to the cost of groceries, utilities and rent. They need a livable wage, and as the creators of the material of one of the greatest attractions in Chicago, they are more than entitled to it. We are still hopeful that the private equity firm that owns The Second City recognizes the importance of investing in these arts workers and this historic institution, but we will strike if necessary."

Equity and The Second City employers have been in negotiations since late February. The current collective bargaining agreement expired on April 13. The union represents performers in The Second City's award-winning sketch shows.

Allies of these workers can sign a petition showing their support here.

ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION, founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. www.actorsequity.org

