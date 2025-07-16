A JAFFA CAKE MUSICAL Will Give Away Jaffa Cakes at Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Gigglemug Theatre are once again partnering with the Edinburgh Food Project but with a twist! Audience members at last year’s run of A Jaffa Cake Musical had the opportunity to donate Jaffa Cakes to food banks, however, this year after each performance Team Gigglemug will be giving away Jaffa Cakes to audience members in return for donations to the Edinburgh Food Project.

The production went down a storm at last year’s festival, selling out its entire run and receiving over 30 four & five star reviews! It’s inspired by the 1991 tribunal which determined whether a Jaffa Cake is a cake or a biscuit and is created by the multi-award winning team behind hit shows Scouts! The Musical, RuneSical & Timpson: The Musical. A Jaffa Cake Musical will have its final performances at this year’s Fringe so this is your last chance to catch it (and get yourself some Jaffas in the process!).

Edinburgh Food Project runs seven food banks across the city, supporting over 6,000 people each year with emergency food and other essential items. Working toward ending the need for food banks, Edinburgh Food Project also runs an accredited Money Advice Service to help with benefits, budgeting and debt. August should be a time when the toughest decision any of us has to make is which show to see. Too many people are facing the devastating choice between paying their bills or buying food and realising that they can now no longer afford either. In 2024, Edinburgh Food Project gave out 19,760 food parcels to people in crisis, supplying them with the essentials they urgently needed.

Artistic Director of Gigglemug Theatre, Sam Cochrane, said “Last year over 3,700 people came to watch A Jaffa Cake Musical at the Fringe and understandably audience members often left craving a packet of Jaffa Cakes. This year we’re giving the people what they want whilst helping a fantastic organisation in the process. A Jaffa Cake Musical debates whether a Jaffa Cake is a cake or a biscuit, everyone has their own opinion, but one thing we can all agree on is that no one should have to go hungry this August.”