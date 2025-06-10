 tracking pixel
A GERRY CHRISTMAS CARROLL Brings Festive Cheer to Edinburgh Fringe This Summer

Carroll brings the yuletide spirit to life in the middle of summer with a uniquely festive retelling of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

By: Jun. 10, 2025
A GERRY CHRISTMAS CARROLL Brings Festive Cheer to Edinburgh Fringe This Summer Image
The offbeat one-man show A Gerry Christmas Carroll is coming to the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe from July 31 – August 24 (not 12th) at 14:40, performed at Just the Tonic at the Mash House – Just the Attic (Venue 288).

Fresh from his seventh Brighton Fringe, Carroll brings the yuletide spirit to life in the middle of summer with a uniquely festive retelling of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol—told entirely in Dickens’ original words, but through Carroll’s joyful blend of clowning, character work, and traditional storytelling.

At age 72, Carroll is a late-blooming performer with an infectious spirit. “This show has been 62 years in the making,” he says. “I first read the book when I was 10—and it almost has my name in the title, so it’s an obvious choice!”

In A Gerry Christmas Carroll, Carroll transforms into every character—from Ebenezer Scrooge to Marley’s Ghost and all the Cratchits in between—offering a festive celebration of redemption, humor, and humanity. It’s Christmas… in August… and everyone’s invited.

Whether you're a fan of Dickens, craving a dose of holiday cheer, or simply looking for a heartfelt comedy with a twinkle in its eye, A Gerry Christmas Carroll promises festive fun for all ages—and maybe a few ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future.

A GERRY CHRISTMAS CARROLL

July 31 – August 24 (not 12th)
14:40 | 60 mins
Just the Tonic at the Mash House – Just the Attic (Venue 288)
Tickets available at edinburgh.justthetonic.com, edfringe.com, at the venue box office, or from the Fringe Society, 180 High Street, Edinburgh.



