2022 Sell-Out Show THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING...EARNEST? To Return To Edinburgh Fringe Festival

The Importance of Being... Earnest? Is an exciting and hilarious experience both to watch and be part of as the innovative format creates a new experience every night.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

Fresh from a phenomenal Fringe run last year, 'The Importance of Being...Earnest?' returns to the Pleasance venue at the Edinburgh Festival 2023.

Say It Again, Sorry?'s comedic masterpiece of meticulous logistics, meritoriously involved audiences, masterful stage management and celebrity cameos is delighted to return to Edinburgh after a hugely successful 2022. In this riotous twist on a much-loved classic; after the actor playing Ernest in Oscar Wilde's famed farce fails to arrive on cue, a real audience member is quickly cast in the lead role. But what should have saved the show, instead sets off a hilarious chain of events that, one-by-one, renders the rest of the cast unable to continue their performances.

As more audience members are encouraged to step into the spotlight, led backstage for costume and make-up, impromptu auditions, paint portraits, chant mantras, and do whatever's needed to help the show go on, an absurd controlled madness ensues - until it feels as if there are almost as many audience in the cast as there are in the audience.

The Importance of Being... Earnest? Is an exciting and hilarious experience both to watch and be part of as the innovative format creates an unexpected new experience every night. This is a show for anyone who has enjoyed the high-jinx of The Play That Goes Wrong, Sh!t-Faced Shakespeare and Austentatious. And according to A Younger Theatre, The Importance of Being... Earnest? "improves on its predecessors".

The Importance of Being...Earnest? will be performed at 4.40pm in Pleasance Courtyard (Beyond) from 2nd - 27th August

Booking link: Click Here
 




