Eric Liddell Community Reveals Lineup of Edinburgh Fringe Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With August and The Edinburgh Fringe Festival right around the corner, local charity, The Eric Liddell Community has announced its lineup of shows and events taking place in its Bruntsfield-based hub.

From talks focused on Eric Liddell and Chariots of Fire to interactive family shows, wine tastings, and events that highlight the charity’s wider impact, the programme creates a unique opportunity to engage with the life of “The Flying Scotsman” and the organisation’s vital work in the local community and beyond.

Officially recognised as Venue 235, The Eric Liddell Community will be open from the 1st to the 25th of August with the ‘Eric Liddell: Legacy of an Olympic Legend’ Exhibition being on display throughout the festival. The exhibition, which was initially unveiled at the Scottish Parliament in 2024, celebrates “The Flying Scotsman” from his sporting achievements and success at the 1924 Paris Olympics, to the lesser-known story of his life in China.

John MacMillan, CEO of The Eric Liddell Community, said:

“We’re proud to open our doors this August as an Edinburgh Festival Fringe venue and share what makes The Eric Liddell Community such a special place. This gives us a great opportunity to highlight Eric Liddell’s legacy and the impact of our work with the wider public. We’re looking forward to welcoming both new and familiar faces throughout the month.”

On the 6th and the 15th of August, Sue Caton will give a personal talk on the life of her uncle Eric Liddell, using family photos and heart-warming stories. This one-of-a-kind opportunity allows you to connect with a direct relative of one of Scotland’s greatest sporting sons. The hub will also play host to a compelling talk exploring the life and legacy of Eric Liddell, delivered by Professor Dr Grant Jarvie, Chair of Sport at the University of Edinburgh, on the 13th of August.

Movie buffs are in for a treat as Tom McNab returns with ‘The Making of Chariots of Fire’, giving rare insights into the making of the famous Oscar-winning film, Chariots of Fire, from how scenes were filmed and how the actors prepared for their roles as Olympic runners.

Those interested in a wine tasting are in for an enjoyable evening on the 22nd, as The Eric Liddell Community hosts a wine tasting and quiz led by Rom Gueret of Drinkmongers at Bruntsfield. Guests will have the chance to sample a selection of fine wines while taking part in a quiz, with all proceeds going towards supporting the charity and community hub.

Miss Annabel Sings will be at The Eric Liddell Community on the 23rd for Squidz: Cilla the Spider’s Big Journey!, a kids’ show filled with interactive storytelling and easy puppets to make and take home.

The full list of Edinburgh Fringe Festival events at The Eric Liddell Community is can be found at https://ericliddell.org/whats-on/