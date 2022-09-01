Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Hires Beth Graves As Its New Marketing And Communications Director

Seasoned area professional, Beth Graves, hired to enhance arts organization's reach and help guide its continued growth

Sarasota News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 01, 2022  

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Hires Beth Graves As Its New Marketing And Communications Director

As its current marketing and communications professional prepares to retire, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has hired a new marketing and communications director, Beth Graves. In her new role, Graves will be responsible for developing and implementing strategic marketing plans that will enhance WBTT's reach while maintaining its stellar reputation.

Graves, who began at her post on August 31, will be responsible for marketing planning, budgeting, and contracting with outside vendors; brand management; community relations; and the oversight of public relations. Her efforts will support WBTT and its mission as the organization prepares for continued growth and the ongoing evolution of its programs.

Prior to coming to WBTT, Graves accumulated experience in the nonprofit, arts and private sectors. She served as the marketing manager for John Cannon Homes; worked seven years with the Circus Arts Conservatory as its marketing manager; was marketing coordinator for the Certified Collectibles Group; and marketing manager for the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art.

"As Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe continues to grow and tries to reach new audiences, we are confident that Beth's skills and experience as well as her familiarity with the needs and demands of an arts organization will serve us well," said WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach. "We are very grateful for the many contributions of Scott Ferguson, who has served as our marketing and communications director since 2018. We wish him well in his new chapter, and we look forward to working with Beth."

For more about WBTT, visit westcoastblacktheatre.org.

The mission of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) is to produce professional theatre that promotes and celebrates African American history and experience, engages a broad base of patrons and audiences, supports the development of a dynamic group of aspiring artists, and builds self-esteem in youth of color. Visit westcoastblacktheatre.org.




More Hot Stories For You


Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Hires Beth Graves As Its New Marketing And Communications DirectorWestcoast Black Theatre Troupe Hires Beth Graves As Its New Marketing And Communications Director
September 1, 2022

As its current marketing and communications professional prepares to retire, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has hired a new marketing and communications director, Beth Graves. In her new role, Graves will be responsible for developing and implementing strategic marketing plans that will enhance WBTT's reach while maintaining its stellar reputation.
Florida Studio Theatre Extends NEW YORK STATE OF MIND – ALL THE HITS OF BILLY JOEL WITH THE UPTOWN BOYSFlorida Studio Theatre Extends NEW YORK STATE OF MIND – ALL THE HITS OF BILLY JOEL WITH THE UPTOWN BOYS
August 30, 2022

Florida Studio Theatre has announced that the run of New York State of Mind – All the Hits of Billy Joel With The Uptown Boys has been extended an additional week due to audience demand. Created by John De Simini and Alexander Aguilar, who have 40 years of cumulative experience working on Broadway, this dynamic music revue will now play through October 9, 2022.
Registration is Now Open for Art Center Sarasota's 2022-2023 Adult Education SeasonRegistration is Now Open for Art Center Sarasota's 2022-2023 Adult Education Season
August 30, 2022

Registration is now open for Art Center Sarasota’s 2022-2023 adult education season, which runs October through April and features more than 100 classes, workshops, and open studio sessions.
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall to Present Mandy Patinkin, MEAN GIRLS, and More for 22/23 SeasonVan Wezel Performing Arts Hall to Present Mandy Patinkin, MEAN GIRLS, and More for 22/23 Season
August 28, 2022

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall will present Sarasota premieres and return engagements during the 2022-2023 season. Public on-sale is Saturday, September 10 at 10am. 
CreArte Latino Cultural Center Presents MADENUSA Next MonthCreArte Latino Cultural Center Presents MADENUSA Next Month
August 24, 2022

 CreArte Latino Cultural Center presents the play, “MADENUSA,” September 16-17, at 8 p.m., September 18 at 5 p.m., and October 14 and 15 at 8 p.m. Written by Claudia Soroka, “MADENUSA” is an amusing and fresh take on the immigrant experience that delves into the intricacies of adjusting to a different culture. The comedy is directed by Carolina Franco, president and artistic director of CreArte Latino Cultural Center. The play will be performed in Spanish with subtitles in English.