Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Hires Beth Graves As Its New Marketing And Communications Director

As its current marketing and communications professional prepares to retire, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has hired a new marketing and communications director, Beth Graves. In her new role, Graves will be responsible for developing and implementing strategic marketing plans that will enhance WBTT's reach while maintaining its stellar reputation.

Graves, who began at her post on August 31, will be responsible for marketing planning, budgeting, and contracting with outside vendors; brand management; community relations; and the oversight of public relations. Her efforts will support WBTT and its mission as the organization prepares for continued growth and the ongoing evolution of its programs.

Prior to coming to WBTT, Graves accumulated experience in the nonprofit, arts and private sectors. She served as the marketing manager for John Cannon Homes; worked seven years with the Circus Arts Conservatory as its marketing manager; was marketing coordinator for the Certified Collectibles Group; and marketing manager for the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art.

"As Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe continues to grow and tries to reach new audiences, we are confident that Beth's skills and experience as well as her familiarity with the needs and demands of an arts organization will serve us well," said WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach. "We are very grateful for the many contributions of Scott Ferguson, who has served as our marketing and communications director since 2018. We wish him well in his new chapter, and we look forward to working with Beth."

For more about WBTT, visit westcoastblacktheatre.org.

The mission of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) is to produce professional theatre that promotes and celebrates African American history and experience, engages a broad base of patrons and audiences, supports the development of a dynamic group of aspiring artists, and builds self-esteem in youth of color. Visit westcoastblacktheatre.org.