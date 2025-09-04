WBTT Will Hold First Young Artist Program Showcase of the 2025-2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has announced the first artist to be featured during the thirteenth year of its Young Artist Program. On September 28 and 29, at 7:30 p.m., 22-year-old singer/songwriter and performer Astrid Victoria (known to WBTT audiences as Astrid McIntyre) will present two performances of her showcase, “Make Yourself At Home.”

This will be the second time Astrid Victoria is participating in the Young Artist Program; her first showcase, “Love Language: An Evening with Astrid Victoria,” took place in August of 2021.

For Astrid Victoria, to think of WBTT (and the art-filled city of Sarasota) is to think of home. It is a place of growth and continued inspiration, and the birthplace of treasured memories, old and new. The last time Astrid Victoria took the stage for a Young Artist showcase, she was fresh out of high school. Now that she has a college degree, she once again finds herself reflective of all that has taken place personally, emotionally, and artistically.

Through song, poetry, and conversation, Astrid Victoria will walk audiences through the inner workings of her mind and heart in a unique expression of how “home” currently manifests for her. She is excited to share much of her own original music, as well as some of her favorite jazz, funk, and neo-soul tunes.

Astrid Victoria was involved with WBTT's Stage of Discovery summer musical theatre camp for many years, returning as a vocal coach the past four summers. She has also participated in WBTT's 20th Anniversary Celebration, the theater grand opening in 2020, multiple April Fools' Fetes (WBTT's spring fundraiser), and several Jukebox Revue performances. During her years at Manatee School for the Arts, she performed in the Jazz Choir and was featured in several musical theater productions; other community involvements have included Praise & Worship and Youth Leader for The Altar Church and four years with the Sarasota Youth Opera.

She recently graduated from Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla., with a degree in Commercial Music and is now pursuing a Master's degree in Biblical Studies from the same university.

WBTT's Resident Music Director Matthew McKinnon will serve as music director and play keys; the other band members are JC McIntyre, drums, and Bekah Gray, bass. Astrid Victoria will receive additional vocal support from cast members Moriah Farmer and Acacia Mays.

WBTT's Young Artist Program, part of its education programming, was created to support, develop and showcase the talents of young, aspiring artists of color. The Young Artist Program offers company members the opportunity to showcase their talents with self-produced shows. All proceeds from the show are given to the presenting artist to be used to further their artistic and professional development.

“It has been a pleasure and an honor to work with Astrid over the years,” said WBTT Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, who assists the performers in developing and directing their presentations. “My main purpose, my calling, in founding WBTT was to mentor and help develop the creative talents of aspiring performers like Astrid, who has distinguished herself not only as an exceptionally multi-talented and charismatic artist but also a gifted instructor who is thrilled to share her gifts with the younger artists involved in our programs.”

Young Artist Program showcases take place in The Donelly Theatre at WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota) at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25/general admission; sponsor tickets, which include reserved preferred seating and playbill recognition, are $100 (prices include ticket fees).