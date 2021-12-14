The Righteous Brothers to Perform at the Van Wezel in January

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo The Righteous Brothers are back and set to perform at the Van Wezel on Sunday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.

The Righteous Brothers concert experience features a string of their biggest #1 hits, including You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin' (the most played song in radio history), Soul & Inspiration, Unchained Melody, Rock and Roll Heaven, Medley's Grammy-winning Dirty Dancing theme The Time of My Life, and much more!

Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield topped the charts in four decades. After Bobby's death in 2003, Bill Medley continued to perform to sold-out crowds around the world, but fans and friends pleaded with him to keep The Righteous Brothers alive.

"No one could ever take Bobby's place, but when I caught Bucky Heard's show it all came together - I found the right guy to help me recreate the magic," says Medley.

The Bill Medley/Bucky Heard pairing came as something of a happy accident. Medley says it just seemed right. "I'd been friends with Bucky for years, but when I caught his show, he just killed me! The next day it hit me - that's the guy, someone I could sing hard with, laugh hard with, love and respect - on and off stage. He fits The Righteous Brothers live performance show perfectly. And we've even recorded some new material together, I'm really excited!"

Tickets are $37-$77 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All other single tickets for the Van Wezel's 2021-2022 season are on sale now. For the latest Safety Protocols, visit the Van Wezel's Safety Page. Protocols will be revisited and revised as circumstances evolve.

Future updates can be found on the Van Wezel's website and social media accounts: