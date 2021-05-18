Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Hermitage Artist Retreat Presents MICHAEL R. JACKSON: JUST SITTIN' HERE LOOKIN'

Jackson will present an evening of music and stories, in a collaboration between the Hermitage and Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

May. 18, 2021  

The Hermitage Artist Retreat Presents MICHAEL R. JACKSON: JUST SITTIN' HERE LOOKIN'

The Hermitage Artist Retreat will present "Michael R. Jackson: Just Sittin' Here Lookin'" with Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson, Friday, May 21, 6:30 p.m., live on the Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Jackson, a 2021 Hermitage Fellow and the recipient of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Drama for his musical A Strange Loop, will present an evening of music and stories, in a collaboration between the Hermitage and Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. This event will also be available via live-stream. Michael R. Jackson's Hermitage artist residency is generously sponsored by the Huisking Foundation. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org. (Free with a $5 per person registration fee.)

"It's been a helluva year," notes Jackson, "and I've just been 'sittin' here lookin,' as my grandma used to say, holed up in my tiny New York City apartment during a hurricane of political, cultural, and epidemiological upheaval - and way too much social media. The music within me has largely been suppressed during this time, but now a lot is coming up, and I might just need somebody to hold my hair back!"

Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize and New York Drama Critics Circle's winning musical, A Strange Loop had its 2019 world premiere at Playwrights Horizons in association with Page 73 Productions. In addition to A Strange Loop, Jackson also wrote book, music, and lyrics for White Girl in Danger. Awards and associations include the New Professional Theatre Festival Award, a Jonathan Larson Grant, a Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award, an ASCAP Foundation Harold Adamson Award, a Whiting Award, the Helen Merrill Award for Playwriting, an Outer Critics Circle Award, a Drama Desk Award, an Obie Award, an Antonyo Award, a Fred Ebb Award, and a Dramatist Guild Fellowship. Jackson is an alum of Page 73's Interstate 73 Writers Group, and a 2021 Hermitage Fellow.

Registration for all events is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org. All live events will be held outdoors, and capacity will be limited to accommodate safe social distancing. Early reservations are recommended. Masks required at check-in for all live programs, including outdoor events. To accommodate capacity restrictions, social-distancing measures, and virtual licensing costs, a $5 per person registration fee applies.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Annelise May Baker
Annelise May Baker
Bianca Marroquin
Bianca Marroquin

Related Articles View More Sarasota Stories
Soul Sensations & Friends Support WBTT With Special Event, June 11-13 Photo

Soul Sensations & Friends Support WBTT With Special Event, June 11-13

SOPHIE TUCKER: THE LAST OF THE RED HOT MAMAS Opens FSTs 2021 Summer Mainstage Series Photo

SOPHIE TUCKER: THE LAST OF THE RED HOT MAMAS Opens FST's 2021 Summer Mainstage Series

Straight No Chaser to Return to the Van Wezel in November Photo

Straight No Chaser to Return to the Van Wezel in November

Asolo Repertory Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season Photo

Asolo Repertory Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season


More Hot Stories For You

  • Movie Theaters Could Be Reopening Soon in California
  • GRAMMY Museum Announces Its First-Ever Free Digital Songwriting Workshop For California Students
  • San Diego Italian Film Festival Collaborates with Film Geeks SD for 'A Year of Italian Genre Cinema'
  • GI Film Festival San Diego Honors Filmmakers at Third Annual Awards Celebration