The Hermitage Artist Retreat Names Ellen Sandor to Board of Trustees; Stephanie Jones Appointed Vice President

The Hermitage Artist Retreat (Sarasota County, FL) has announced the election of Ellen Sandor (Sarasota/Chicago) to its Board of Trustees, effective July 1, 2025.

The announcement comes alongside several key leadership updates, including Stephanie Jones stepping into the role of Vice President, Carole Crosby continuing as President, and longtime board member David Green being named Emeritus Trustee in recognition of his distinguished service.

The Hermitage’s Board leadership for the 2025–2026 season will include Steve Adler as Treasurer and Sondra Biller as Secretary, with Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director and CEO, serving as an ex-officio member of the board.

The announcement follows a season defined by resilience in the wake of 2024’s hurricane season. Despite recovery efforts, the Hermitage successfully launched dozens of live programs and artistic premieres while expanding its educational and community partnerships.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ellen Sandor to our Board and to see Stephanie Jones step into this new leadership role,” said Sandberg. “Ellen’s extraordinary experience and dedication to the arts will be invaluable as the Hermitage continues to evolve and expand its mission.”

Sandor is a renowned new media artist and Founding Director of (art)n, with works in major museums including the Smithsonian and the Art Institute of Chicago. Her extensive board service includes Eyebeam, Asolo Repertory Theatre, the Ringling Museum of Art, and the Gene Siskel Film Center, where she received the Outstanding Leadership Award.

David Green, newly named as an Emeritus Trustee, served nine years on the board, including six as Vice President. His contributions to strategic planning, governance, and community relations were pivotal during the organization’s recent growth.

The 2025–2026 Hermitage Board of Trustees includes:

Ellen Berman (Governance Chair), Christine Boone, Terry Brackett, Maryann Casey, Robyn Citrin (Past President), Marletta Darnall, Leslie Edwards (Past President), Tim Flood, Stephanie Jones (Vice President), Tina Shao Napoli, Peter Offringa, Liz Richardson, Ellen Sandor*, Edward M. Swan, Jr., Mary Lou Winnick, Doug Wright, and Andy Sandberg (ex-officio).

*New trustee

Emeritus Trustees: Larry Bold, Tom Dignam, David Green, Andy Maass, Nelda Thompson

Honorary Trustees: Charlie Huisking, Flora Major

For more information, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.

