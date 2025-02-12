THE CANCELLATIOIN OF LAUREN FEIN Extended at Florida Studio Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Florida Studio Theatre is extending its production, The Cancellation of Lauren Fein, through Saturday, March 15, 2025, in the Gompertz Theatre. Written by Christopher Demos-Brown and directed by FST’s Artistic Director Richard Hopkins, this gripping drama has captivated audiences and critics alike with its thought-provoking themes and high-stakes storyline.



Audiences and critics have been captivated by the emotional and thought-provoking themes of The Cancellation of Lauren Fein. Broadway World describes it as a “profound and relevant performance” that “far [surpasses] the realm of regular entertainment.” Sarasota Magazine praises Rachel Moulton’s portrayal of Lauren Fein, calling her “believable and tough” while noting that the show is “topical and hard-hitting.” The Observer asserts that this “timely comedy” is “fearless” and is a “well-written, intelligent play that deals with tough issues.”



At the heart of the play is Lauren Fein, a tenured professor at an elite university who seemingly has it all: a flourishing career, a supportive family, and groundbreaking research on the brink of a breakthrough. However, when she comes into conflict with the university's diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, her world begins to unravel. Suddenly, her career, her research, and even her family are at risk. Described as “powerful” and “high stakes” by Palm Beach Daily News, this provocative drama invites audiences to grapple with its themes long after the final curtain falls.

"Christopher Demos-Brown has crafted a play that is gripping, thought-provoking, and profoundly human,” said Richard Hopkins, FST’s Artistic Director. “It is real and true and honest. The audience response has been surprising and as diverse in thought as the FST audience. We're thrilled to extend its run so more people can experience this remarkable play.”

Hopkins has directed over 40 productions in FST’s five theatres and has received numerous awards, including the Arts Leadership Award from the Sarasota Arts Council and the Richard G. Fallon Award for Artistic Excellence from the Florida Professional Theatre Association.

﻿

The show features an accomplished cast led by Rachel Moulton* (Lauren Fein), a seasoned FST Associate Artist known for her standout performances in Ugly Lies the Bone, Grounded, and Maytag Virgin. Joining her are Ana Miramontes (Paola Moreno), Luke Brodersen (Dylan Fein-Moreno), Freddie Lee Bennett* (Chikezie “Chi” Nweze), Tatiana Williams* (Dean Marilyn Whitney), Amy Bodnar* (Melanie Jones), Kevin Loreque* (Evan Reynolds), Howard Kaye* (Buddy McGovern), and Simone Stadler (Zoe).

*Indicates members of the Actors’ Equity Association (AEA), the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.



The creative team includes Axis Studios Design: Isabel A. & Moriah Curley-Clay (Scenic Design), Kathleen Geldard (Costume Design), Rob Perry (Lighting Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), Shira Lebovich* (AEA Stage Manager), and Matthew Parvin (Stage Management Fellow).



The Cancellation of Lauren Fein is part of a three-show subscription package. With its mission to make theatre accessible to as many people as possible, subscriptions to all three Mainstage productions start for as little as $79. Other shows in the subscription are The Heart Sellers, a comedy about two Asian immigrants celebrating Thanksgiving in 1970s America, and Jersey Boys, the Grammy and Olivier-winning musical about the Four Seasons.



