Straight No Chaser Will Bring 'Back In The High Life' Tour To The Van Wezel

Chart-topping a capella group Straight No Chaser returns to the Van Wezel on Friday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the "Back in the High Life" Tour are on sale now.

"To say we are excited is a huge understatement," said group member Steve Morgan. "We cannot wait for the curtain to come up and for us to see actual fans and not cardboard cutouts. We are so grateful for our fans who invited us into their homes to perform virtually over the last year, but there is no replacing the real thing. We cannot wait to feel the energy of being in the same room as our fans again."

"Back in the High Life" will give fans an opportunity to see the group perform tracks from last year's album, Social Christmasing, as well as a mix of brand new arrangements and fan favorites, with a setlist changing each night.

Straight No Chaser ushered in the modern a cappella craze with their breakthrough version of "The 12 Days of Christmas" twelve years ago. Since then, the group has clocked in two RIAA-certified Gold records with more than 1 billion streams and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide to their unforgettable live shows. Last year, the group unveiled their latest holiday album, Social Christmasing, featuring the group's signature twist on Christmas classics like "Silver Bells" and "Frosty The Snowman," five new original songs, and a hopeful take on the Counting Crows classic "A Long December."

Tickets are $30-$70 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All other single tickets for the Van Wezel's 2021-2022 season are on sale now. For the latest Safety Protocols, visit the Van Wezel's Safety Page. Protocols will be revisited and revised as circumstances evolve.