Single Tickets On Sale Now for Sarasota Concert Association's 2022 Great Performers Series

Single tickets and three-concert mini-subscriptions are on sale now for the Sarasota Concert Association's 2022 Great Performers Series, which runs January 20 through March 15. SCA celebrates its 77th season with a dazzling lineup of acclaimed classical artists and ensembles, including the Detroit Symphony Orchestra with cellist Alisa Weilerstein (January 20, 7:30 p.m., at the Van Wezel); pianist Emanuel Ax performing an all-Chopin program of the composer's late works (February 1, 7:30 p.m., at the Van Wezel); the Russian National Orchestra with 19-year-old piano sensation Alexander Malofeev (February 8, 7:30 p.m., at the Van Wezel); violinist Benjamin Beilman and pianist Alessio Bax (February 25, 7:30 p.m., at Riverview Performing Arts Center); and the Takács Quartet with pianist Joyce Yang (March 15, 7:30 p.m., at Riverview Performing Arts Center).

"We're thrilled to return to the concert hall and launch our 2022 Great Performers series this January," said Linda Moxley, SCA's executive director. "It's an exciting lineup of internationally renowned artists, including three musicians and ensembles that were scheduled to be part of our cancelled 2021 season."

Single tickets start at $25. Three-concert subscriptions offer a 10-percent savings off regular prices. Five-concert subscriptions are $98 to $355. To purchase single tickets and five-concert subscriptions, visit www.SCAsarasota.org/tickets or call the box office at 941-966-6161. To choose your own 3-concert mini-series, call the box office at 941-966-6161.