Sarasota Orchestra Announces February Concerts

Sarasota Orchestra's February programs include two Masterworks concerts featuring Grammy Award-winning performers and richly orchestrated, dazzlingly popular works from the 19th century through today. The fourth installment of the Great Escapes series brings Valentine's Day-themed fare, and a Chamber Soirée entitled "Voices of Color" offers an opportunity to explore music by several Black composers.

Masterworks 4: Beethoven and Tchaikovsky

Grammy Award-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich performs Beethoven's Violin Concerto with conducting tour de force Yaniv Dinur on the podium. In his thrilling Fourth Symphony, Tchaikovsky reflects on fate and the importance of rejoicing in the happiness of others. The concert opens with emerging composer Gabriella Smith's Field Guide, featuring rhythms and sounds of the natural world. Named Musical America's "Instrumentalist of the Year" in 2018, Augustin Hadelich is consistently cited worldwide for his phenomenal technique, soulful approach and insightful interpretations. Hadelich has appeared with every major orchestra in North America, including the Boston Symphony, Chicago Symphony, New York Philharmonic and Philadelphia Orchestra.

Yaniv Dinur is the winner of the 2019 Sir Georg Solti Conducting Award. Sought after for his "exquisite and arresting" performances (Dallas Morning News) and "sophistication, clarity, character and energy" (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel), he is the Resident Conductor of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Music Director of the New Bedford Symphony Orchestra.

When/Where:

February 4 | 8:00pm | Van Wezel

February 5 | 8:00pm | Van Wezel

February 6 | 2:30pm | Van Wezel

How: Tickets from $35, available by calling (941) 953-3434 or clicking here.

Great Escapes 4: Be Mine

Love is in the air as highly acclaimed pops conductor Sarah Hicks leads a Valentine's Day program for all. Celebrate love's sweetness with music from Gone with the Wind, La Dolce Vita, and more.

Noted in The New York Times as part of "a new wave of female conductors," Sarah Hicks' versatile musicianship has secured her place in "the next generation of up-and-coming American conductors." She is the Minnesota Orchestra's principal conductor of Live at Orchestra Hall, a broad-spectrum series of popular music, jazz, world music, Broadway classics, movie scores, comedy and other genres.

When/Where:

February 9 | 5:30pm | Holley Hall

February 10 | 7:30pm | Holley Hall

February 11 | 5:30pm | Holley Hall

February 12 | 8:00pm | Holley Hall

February 13 | 4:00pm | Holley Hall

How: Tickets from $42, available by calling (941) 953-3434 or clicking here.

Chamber Soirée 7: Voices of Color

Nikki Giovanni's poem "BLK History Month" provides the inspiration for February's concert of works by Black artists from the last century. William Grant Still's 1948 Miniatures for Wind Quintet comprises a collection of folk music from the Americas. Florence Price's String Quartet No. 2 from 1935 is a rich, romantic work that incorporates idioms of African-American spirituals. Beginning her career as the flutist for the Imani Winds, present-day composer Valerie Coleman created Red Clay & Mississippi Delta and Umoja for the ensemble. In collaboration with the Florida Studio Theatre, the concert opens with a dramatic reading of "BLK History Month" by actor J Paul Nicholas.

When: February 17, 5:30pm

Where: Holley Hall

How: Tickets from $38, available by calling (941) 953-3434 or clicking here.

Masterworks 5: Fairy Tales and Fireworks

Pianist Aaron Diehl brings to life the rhythms and melodies of Gershwin's Concerto in F, one of three works on this program offering magic and excitement. Grammy Award-winning conductor JoAnn Falletta returns to Sarasota leading Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances, an energetic work layered with tender melodies. The concert opens with Ravel's delicate Mother Goose Suite, comprising five bite-sized movements composed as a gift for the children of dear friends. Hailed as a "leading force for the music of our time," JoAnn Falletta serves as Music Director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. With a discography of 115 titles, Falletta is a leading recording artist for Naxos.

Pianist and composer Aaron Diehl's talents span multiple musical genres. His orchestral appearances include performances with the New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Philadelphia Orchestra.

When/Where:

February 26 | 8:00pm | Van Wezel

February 27 | 2:30pm | Van Wezel

How: Tickets from $35, available by calling (941) 953-3434 or by clicking here.

About Sarasota Orchestra:

Since 1949, Sarasota Orchestra has inspired and entertained music-lovers across the region and visitors from around the world. As the oldest continuing orchestra in the state of Florida, each year the 76-member Orchestra performs more than 100 classical, pops, chamber music, and community outreach concerts. Sarasota Orchestra's acclaimed music education program includes the Sarasota Youth Orchestras, established in 1959. Sarasota Orchestra is also the parent program of the world-renowned Sarasota Music Festival, founded in 1965.