Sarasota Opera Receives $50,000 Arts Appreciation Grant From The Gulf Coast Community Foundation

Sarasota Opera has been awarded a $50,000 Arts Appreciation Grant from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. The grant offers unrestricted funding to area arts organizations in support of their artistic mission. This year's Arts Appreciation Grant will help support Sarasota Opera's 2019/2020 Season, which marks the company's 61st year of presenting world-class opera on the Southwest Florida Gulf Coast.

"We congratulate the Gulf Coast Community Foundation on their 25th Anniversary of supporting our community, and we are deeply grateful for their long-standing support of Sarasota Opera's internationally recognized Opera Festival" says Executive Director Richard Russell.

Sarasota Opera's Fall 2019 Season opens Friday, November 1st with the return of Verdi's popular opera Rigoletto, with six performances through November 17th. On November 15-16, Sarasota Youth Opera will present the historically significant Brundibár, composed by Hans Krása. Sarasota Opera's 2020 Winter Festival will open with Puccini's La bohème on February 8, and will be followed by Gounod's Romeo & Juliet, Donizetti's The Elixir of Love, and Catalani's La Wally. Performances will continue through March 22, 2020.





