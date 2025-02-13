News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Sarasota Concert Association to Present The National Symphony Orchestra Featuring Hilary Hahn

The performance will take place on March 24.

By: Feb. 13, 2025
Sarasota Concert Association to Present The National Symphony Orchestra Featuring Hilary Hahn Image
The Sarasota Concert Association will present the National Symphony Orchestra on Monday, March 24, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. Under the baton of Music Director Gianandrea Noseda, the orchestra will present a program featuring internationally-acclaimed violinist Hilary Hahn.

A three-time Grammy Award-winning violinist renowned for her virtuosic technique and expressive interpretations, Hilary Hahn joins the Orchestra in Brahms’ Violin Concerto—a work of virtuosity and beauty. 

Gianandrea Noseda also leads the orchestra in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, and Carlos Simon’s dynamic Four Black American Dances.

Noseda has been at the helm of the National Symphony Orchestra, the resident orchestra at the Kennedy Center, since 2017. His dynamic leadership brings a fresh and powerful energy to every performance, and his collaboration with the orchestra has garnered critical acclaim.
 





