Sarasota Concert Association Reveals 2026 Music Matinee Series

The Sarasota Concert Association has announced its 2026 Music Matinee Series featuring four free concerts by exceptional regional artists. Beginning in January 2026, the Music Matinee concerts will take place at a new location: St. Andrew United Church of Christ, located at 6908 Beneva Road in Sarasota. The move is part of SCA’s commitment to expanding capacity and enhancing the concert experience for the growing number of music lovers attending these popular afternoon performances.

The 2026 schedule begins January 14, 2026, with EnsembleNewSRQ. This innovative contemporary chamber ensemble performs bold, thought-provoking works by modern composers and features percussionist George Nickson and violinist Samantha Bennett.

The Sarasota Concert Association welcomes Dr. Jonathan Godfrey on February 11, 2026. Godfrey is an acclaimed guitarist and composer who will present an inspiring program of classical and contemporary works accompanied by a pianist to be announced.

On March 25, 2026, Sarasota Opera Studio Artists will perform a delightful selection of arias and duets that will be presented in their upcoming season.

The season ends on April 15, 2026 with a performance by Hot Club SRQ. The dynamic Gypsy Jazz ensemble will perform a mix of Gypsy Jazz, Latin, BeBop, modern jazz, and classic American standards.

