FST to Stage Limited Engagement of FEELING GOOD at Keating Theatre

Florida Studio Theatre has announced the return of its beloved cabaret Feeling Good, an original revue created by Rebecca Hopkins and Richard Hopkins, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, for a limited engagement. Featuring hits from Michael Bublé to Bette Midler, this stylish show celebrates the velvet-voiced singers making waves today along with the greats who inspired them. Previews begin February 19, with an official reopening on February 20, 2026, in FST's Keating Theatre.

Stroll into an evening of style, swagger, and everlasting charm with Feeling Good. This cabaret invites audiences to savor swingin' favorites like “Come Fly With Me” and “It Had to Be You,” fresh hits like “Home” and “Moondance,” and delightfully cheeky numbers such as “Stuff Like That There” and “Me and Mrs. Jones.” Equal parts class and sass, Feeling Good will leave you – well – feeling good.

“I love that this show pays homage to the traditional jazz era singers while showcasing the evolution of this music,” said singer Haley K. Clay. “I was lucky enough to have parents with great musical taste, so I grew up listening to many of these wonderful jazz standards! I'm so excited and grateful to pay homage to this wonderful era.”

Feeling Good explores the innovation of the classic crooner sound, tracing its evolution from silky-voiced pioneers like Frank Sinatra to modern trailblazers like Lady Gaga and Michael Bublé.

“Feeling Good is about the enduring cool of this music: the sophistication, the soul, and the joy it brings to an audience,” said Catherine Randazzo, Director and FST Associate Producer. “This cabaret lets the performers lean into the elegance and playfulness of the genre while honoring how these iconic sounds continue to evolve and inspire new generations.”

This dynamic trio returns to Keating Theatre: Haley K. Clay (FST debut), who has performed in over 71 countries; Andrew Leggieri (FST debut), an original cast member of Broadway's Bandstand; and Russell Mernagh (FST debut), who has appeared in theatrical productions nationwide. They are joined by Christian “CC” Allen on drums and Jim Prosser on piano.

The creative team includes Catherine Randazzo (Director/Costume Designer), Nathaniel Beliveau (Music Direction), Ben Liebert (Choreography), Andrew Gray (Lighting & Scenic Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), and Kate Johnson (Stage Manager/Sound & Light Board Operator).

Savor the silky melodies of Feeling Good, returning to Keating Theatre on February 19, 2026. A preview performance will be held February 19, with an official reopening on February 20, 2026. Single tickets start at $37.

