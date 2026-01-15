EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND Will Return to Florida Studio Theatre

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Florida Studio Theatre has announced a limited return engagement of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground, the acclaimed solo drama by Richard Hellesen exploring leadership, legacy, and responsibility. By popular audience demand, the production will return to FST's Bowne's Lab for a special encore engagement, playing March 11 through March 22, 2026.

History remembers the general. This play reveals the man. Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground offers an intimate and deeply human portrait of Dwight D. Eisenhower, reflecting on leadership, sacrifice, and the quiet moral courage required to put service before self. Through candid reflection and moments of surprising humor, the play invites audiences inside the private thoughts of one of America's most steady hands during turbulent times.

“Eisenhower wasn't the loudest voice in the room, but he was often the wisest,” said Nancy Rominger, Director and FST Associate Artist/Literary Manager. “What makes this play so compelling is its focus on integrity, restraint, and responsibility. These qualities defined Eisenhower's leadership and feel especially meaningful today. This return engagement gives audiences another opportunity to sit with a truly thoughtful American story.”

Rominger leads new play development at Florida Studio Theatre, where she champions fresh theatrical voices while directing Mainstage and Stage III productions. She joined FST in 2024 after 12 seasons at Alabama Shakespeare Festival, serving as Associate Artistic Director and Director of the Southern Writers' Project, ASF's celebrated new play development program. There, she oversaw the development of 42 new American plays and musicals, many premiering at ASF before earning critical acclaim at regional theatres nationwide. Her FST credits include Don't Dress for Dinner, Dog Mom, Shedding a Skin, and Advice.

Appearing in the role of Dwight D. Eisenhower is David Sitler*, who returns to FST for this engagement. Sitler previously appeared at FST in the one-man show The Things They Carried, as well as The Exonerated, and In the Belly of the Beast. His career spans Broadway, national tours, and regional stages from coast to coast, with roles ranging from Atticus Finch to Scrooge. Sitler's work also includes award-winning film and television performances, music videos, and video games.

The creative team includes Nancy Rominger (Director), Kate Landry (Lighting Design), Nicholas Ryan (Sound Design), and Julia Hornsby (Costume Design).

*Indicates members of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Experience the profound story of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground, returning to Bowne's lab starting March 11 and running through March 22, 2026. Preview performances will be held March 11 and 12, with an official reopening on March 13, 2026. Single tickets start at $29.

SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP