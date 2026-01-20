Carol Williams Named 2026 Spelman Award Recipient by FST

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Each year, Florida Studio Theatre (FST) recognizes an individual or couple who has demonstrated extraordinary leadership through stewardship, service, or philanthropic support. This year, FST will present the 33rd Annual Spelman Award to Carol Williams, in recognition of her thoughtful support and lasting impact on the Write-A-Play program, Stage III, and McGillicuddy Arts Plaza.

“Florida Studio Theatre is proud to announce that Carol Williams will be the recipient of this year's Jon Spelman Award,” said Richard Hopkins, FST's Producing Artistic Director. “Carol represents the very best of what it means to support this theatre. Over many years, Carol has been part of our audience, our classrooms, and our creative community. Her steadfast support has helped programs like Write-A-Play, Stage III, and the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza grow with purpose and vision. Carol believes in the power of theatre to transform lives – and her belief has helped us do just that.”

It takes a dedicated community to make Florida Studio Theatre the regional theatre leader it is today, and patrons like Carol Williams help make that work possible behind the scenes. This shared commitment will be celebrated at this year's Shindig, featuring a lively cocktail reception, exclusive performances by FST's talented artists, and a three-course dinner by Michael's On East. The event will bring together artists, community leaders, and supporters to celebrate Sarasota's contemporary theatre and help FST continue its mission of producing affordable and accessible theatre for over 225,000 attendees each year.

Carol Williams has been part of the Florida Studio Theatre audience for many years, first attending productions in 2005. She continues to engage as an active subscriber to both Stage III and the Winter Mainstage, drawn to work that is challenging, creative, and relevant. Stage III presents intimate contemporary productions that explore bold ideas in an up-close setting, while the Winter Mainstage offers a four-show season from November through May featuring a diverse selection of recent Broadway and off-Broadway works, musicals, dramas, and new plays.

“I am deeply honored to receive the Spelman Award from Florida Studio Theatre,” said Carol Williams. “FST has been a meaningful part of my life for a long time, and I am grateful for the way it brings people together through powerful, thoughtful theatre. Being able to support programs like Write-A-Play and Stage III, and to be part of the future of this theatre through the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza, is a joy for me. I am thankful to be part of a community that cares so deeply about creativity, education, and connection.”

Carol will be honored publicly on March 2 at FST's annual fundraiser, The Shindig: Dare to Imagine! This year's Shindig will again be chaired by Anita DeVine, a longtime FST subscriber and Co-Producer.

Proceeds from the event will support the construction of the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza, which will provide a new Mainstage Theatre, two Cabaret Theatres, 57 artist residences, and 127 secure parking spots for patrons, staff, and artists.

To reserve tickets or become a sponsor, contact Kristin Hartnett, Development Associate, at khartnett@floridastudiotheatre.org or by calling (941) 366-9017 ext. 316.

