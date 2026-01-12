Review: EISENHOWER at Florida Studio Theatre

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dwight “Ike” Eisenhower, a man of many thoughts and a trusty tape recorder as his companion, finds himself contemplating his presidential ranking in the solitude of his home office. According to the 1962 article penned by the esteemed historian Arthur Schlesinger, Ike is presented with the harsh reality of being placed at the 22nd spot out of 34 Presidents at that moment in time. As Eisenhower ponders over this ranking, he is driven to defend his legacy and plead his case as to why he deserves a higher position on the prestigious list of leaders of the United States.

"Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground" is a riveting portrayal of the feisty and aggravated man behind the iconic figure we now know as one of the top 5 Presidents of the US. Through Robert Zukerman's dynamic performance, we witness Eisenhower's humble yet driven beginnings, reflecting on his 50 years of service to the country. With a range of pitch and tone, Zukerman entrances the audience(you could hear a pin drop!), occasionally breaking the fourth wall to invite us into Eisenhower's inner thoughts and histories. This production is a delightful peek into the life of a remarkable leader, full of wit and charm.

It's rather amusing to ponder the reflection on a lifetime dedicated to serving one's country, only to see it reduced to a mere numerical ranking in the eyes of the public. When delving into Eisenhower's narrative, it astoundingly surfaced or served as a gentle reminder to a few of us the remarkable accomplishments he achieved for the nation. These include the inception of the Interstate Highway System, successfully balancing the budget thrice during his 8-year presidential term, and crucially green-lighting funding for NASA.

It is undeniably delightful and entertaining to observe a gentleman engaging in introspection concerning the magnificence of his existence, particularly when said existence has been adorned with a plethora of truly impressive accomplishments and experiences. "Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground" offers a unique glimpse into the life of President Eisenhower, providing audiences with a captivating blend of biography and visual storytelling. Delving into his personal life and journey to the presidency, the show challenges us to reconsider our perceptions of political leaders and uncover valuable insights from a lifetime dedicated to serving others.

“Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground” is playing at Florida Studio Theatre through January 30th. Tickets are still available for Matinee and evening shows at https://www.floridastudiotheatre.org/

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Sarasota News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...