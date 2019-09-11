Rise Above Will Pledge Allegiance To The Band In Area Premiere Of SCHOOL OF ROCK!

Rise Above Performing Arts will begin their new season with The Area Premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock at The Glenridge Performing Arts Center in Sarasota, Florida. The show will open September 12th with performances running until Sunday, September 15th!

It will be directed by Jacob Ruscoe (Rise Above's Artistic Director) with Choreography by Rachael Henry Johnson and Music Direction for Joi Chapman. The crew also includes - Technical Director - JB Tomlin, Technical Manager - Allison Tomlin, Development Coordinator - Krista Baker, House Manager - Melissa Ingrisano, Assistant Technical Director - Tyler Isaacson, Stage Manager - Marissa Fontaine.

Playing in the Pit will be rock band Katalyst.

Anthony Lobo will take on the role of Dewey, Emily Mollin will be Rosalie, Cameron Cabral will play Ned and Parker Mullet will play Patty.

The show will also include: Tomika - Julianne Teague, Summer - Isabella Delima, Freddie - Cannon Barberio, Zach - Maeva Ginsberg-Klement, Katie - Kylee Worth, Lawrence - Asher Woomert, Marcy - Autumn Ruscoe, Billy - Kyle Ramon, Sophie - Julia Perkins, Mason - William Hahn, James - Jude Demaio, Madison - Ava Griner, Shonelle - Elena Herman

Rounding out the ensemble will be: Alyssa Baker, Anni Biggs, Christina Brush, Brianna Connelly, Olivia Fontaine, Tori Greenlaw, Alex Haggard, Zinnia Lawrence, Kai Maurice, Kate Mobley-Tarpley, Nicolas Palacio, Brynn Partee, Addisen Pennella, Lily Plank, Addison Ruscoe, Caroline Russell, Aubrey Solum, Abby Telinger, Truett Tomlin, Shayla White, Isabella Yoder, Keira Donovan, Larah Diaz, Anson Ngyuen, Mikayla Partee. Rowan O'Shea, Olivia Vafeas are the Swings and Olivia Fontaine, Kate Mobley-Tarpley serves the Dance Captains!

Glendrige Performing Arts Center is located at 7333 Scotland Way, Sarasota, FL 34238.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or by visiting - www.riseabovearts.com





Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You