Review: LES MISERABLES at Van Wezel

I had the pleasure of seeing a classic tale with four people who had never seen the timeless tale. From the opening moments on the Van Wezel's stage for "Les Misérables," the audience is transported into the heart of 19th-century France, a tumultuous time fraught with poverty, revolution, and the ceaseless quest for redemption. Victor Hugo’s literary masterpiece has been magnificently adapted into a “musical of the people,” and this performance stands as a testament to the enduring power of his narrative.



"Les Misérables" follows the tumultuous life of Jean Valjean, a former convict who has been imprisoned for stealing a loaf of bread to feed his starving sister's child. Upon his release, Valjean is shunned by society and struggles to find his place in a world that offers no forgiveness. After a transformative encounter with Bishop Myriel, Valjean chooses to turn his life around, embracing the path of righteousness and seeking redemption.



As Valjean attempts to lead a new life, he is relentlessly pursued by Inspector Javert, a man who embodies the law and is unwavering in his belief that ones' past dictates their future. Amidst this cat-and-mouse chase, Valjean adopts Cosette, the orphaned daughter of the destitute Fantine, who succumbs to despair while trying to provide for her child. The story deepens as Cosette matures into a young woman who falls in love with the revolutionary Marius Pontmercy.



The narrative arcs toward the barricades of the June Rebellion, where Marius, Valjean, and a host of idealistic youth fight for a better future. The dynamics of love, sacrifice, and the fight for justice weave together to create a breathtaking tapestry of human experience, culminating in a profound resolution that speaks to the power of mercy and compassion.



“Les Misérables” made its Broadway debut on March 12, 1987, at the Palace Theatre, quickly garnering acclaim for its powerful storytelling and innovative score by Claude-Michel Schönberg. The show won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and became a beacon of contemporary musical theatre, celebrated for its emotional depth and grand scale.



Throughout its tenure on Broadway, "Les Misérables" has seen several revivals, each breathing new life into the classic tale. The production is famed for its lush orchestration, dramatic stage design featuring the iconic turntable, and the sheer talent it attracts. It has captivated audiences worldwide, with productions in multiple languages and adaptations across the globe, positioning it as a cornerstone of musical theatre.



In this production, at the Van Wezel, the cast delivered performances that resonated with emotional intensity and vocal prowess, marking the production as an unforgettable experience. Each character was portrayed with such depth that they left an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience members.



Jean Valjean, portrayed by Nick Cartell, a formidable baritone, captivated the audience with his powerful rendition of "Bring Him Home." Cartell’s vocal delivery found a perfect balance between strength and vulnerability, echoing Valjean's journey of sacrifice and redemption. The nuances in his voice conveyed the weight Valjean carried for his loved ones, and when he sang, it was as if he was pouring his soul into every note.



Inspector Javert played by Nick Rehberger, commanded the stage with an iron will. Rehberger’s numbers, particularly "Stars," showcased a vocal strength that reflected the character’s rigid adherence to the law. The baritone's ability to convey Javert’s internal struggles through his dynamic range and emotional delivery was nothing short of breathtaking. The palpable tension between Valjean and Javert was enhanced by their contrasting vocal styles, and each confrontation left the audience on the edge of their seats.



Fantine's (portrayed by Lindsay Heather Pearce) heart-wrenching story was beautifully embodied by a soprano whose haunting performance of "I Dreamed a Dream" struck chords of empathy and sorrow. Her portrayal of a mother’s desperation and loss resonated deeply, evoking an emotional response that lingered long after the notes faded. The rawness of Pearce’s voice brought Fantine's tragic journey to life, creating a compelling glimpse into a woman crushed by societal expectations but ultimately transcending through her love for Cosette.



Cosette, played by Delaney Guyer in her youthful innocence and blossoming love for Marius, was portrayed with a delicate yet powerful soprano voice. Guyer’s duets with Marius (Jake David Smith) were enchanting, painting a picture of young love amidst chaos. The vocal harmony between the two added an ethereal quality to their interactions, making the audience yearn for their happiness amidst the surrounding despair.



The ensemble cast also deserves commendation, as their harmonies during the group numbers added layers of richness. Songs like "One Day More" left the audience spellbound, the voices uniting in a powerful anthem of hope and resolve that reverberated throughout the theatre.



The magic of “Les Misérables” lies in its ability to convey profound themes of love, redemption, sacrifice, and the fight against injustice. Each performance, particularly this one at the Van Wezel, serves as a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit.



In an era where compassion and understanding are paramount, “Les Misérables” remains timeless. The cast's performances transcended mere acting and singing; they invited the audience to reflect on their own lives, challenging them to ponder the meaning of redemption and the weight of one's choices.



I was thrilled that my daughter absolutely loved the show. Watching the faces of my guests during pivotal moments of the show spoke to the incredible impact the show can have on others. “Les Misérables” at the Van Wezel was a powerful reminder of the beauty of theatre as a medium to tell crucial stories that resonate across generations. It is a celebration of life, love, and the eternal struggle for justice that continues to inspire audiences around the world.

