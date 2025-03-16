Review: FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Five Guys Named Moe”, a jazzy upbeat tribute hailed from rhythm and blues pioneer Louis Jordan, has captured hearts worldwide with its infectious charm. In a heartwarming journey that has transcended decades, making its debut in 1990 at London's West End Lyric Theatre. Following its initial success, the Broadway production of this show graced the stage in April 1992 at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre, captivating audiences for an impressive 445 performances. Garnering two Tony Award nominations in its premiere year, this timeless production has not only touched the hearts of theater enthusiasts nationwide but has also left its mark on stages worldwide, resonating with audiences far and wide.

At the heart of this musical masterpiece is Nomax, a man thrust into disarray by a shattered heart following the departure of his beloved Lorraine. In a moment of desolation, at the solitary hour of 5:00am, the radio brings forth an incredible surprise - five guys named Moe materialize, straight from the jukebox, to lift Nomax from his despair. Through catchy tunes of Jordan, Nomax comes through his trails and tribulations stronger than ever, a better man for it and in the end gets his girl back(or so we all hope).

WBTT introduces the characters of different Moe’s with a rainbow of flair. Big Moe, portrayed by Guillermo Jemmott Jr., catches the eye with his exuberant facial expressions, velvety vocals, and entertaining engagement with the audience in songs like “Beware, Brother, Beware”. The enchantment continues as each "Moe" revels in their moment under the spotlight, bringing their unique radiance to the stage.

The choreography in the performance drew much attention and praise from the audience during intermission and after the show. In a limited space and amidst a well-furnished set, the performers showcased their skills with lively movements and energy. Particularly notable were the dynamic and impressive dance steps executed by Michael Mijia-Mendez. His daring leaps and seamless transitions were truly a sight to behold. A flawless one-armed handstand, executed with a joyful smile, showcased his incredible talent. Every move was executed with precision and grace, never missing a beat. It was a performance that can only be described as nothing short of amazing.

In his note, director Jim Weaver emphasizes the importance of simply wanting to be entertained and indulge in a good time. Through his heartfelt message, it becomes clear that his mission was to ensure that audiences are thoroughly entertained and enjoy themselves. It's undeniable that with “Five Guys Named Moe”, he has undoubtedly achieved this objective. This show is an absolute must-see for anyone looking to have a fantastic time!

through April 6th.



