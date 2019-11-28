Plays Selected For Eighth Annual Student Festival
Five Schools from Manatee and Sarasota Counties Represented
Eight plays have been selected for production from 46 entries in this eighth annual student competition. Performances will be January 25 and 26, 2020, at the Jane B. Cook Theatre in the Asolo/FSU Center for the Performing Arts. Author of the Best Play will receive a $1000 cash scholarship; Runner-Up receives $500; authors of other finalist plays receive $100. (In case of collaborations, awards are split among co-authors.) The cash scholarship funds have been made available through the generosity of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
THE JEFFREY EFFECT
by Kassandra Haakman, Saint Stephen's Episcopal School
A troubled man struggles to separate dreams from reality.
LOVE IS IN THE AIR
by Emily Hikade, Riverview High School
Valentine's day is right around the corner and a new flower species is discovered!
THE DRILL
by Spencer Opal-Levine, Pine View School
During class, an alarm goes off, prompting a discussion about school and life.
Benjamin Franklin ACT
by Elaina Mizak, Pine View School
In the year 2151, America lives under the Forbidden Generation Act of 2087, a federal requirement that all individuals 35 years or older retire and move into one of many state-run senior homes.
THE THEATER MAN
by Kea Kamiya, State College of Florida Collegiate School
Despondent about the closing of his theater, the owner is visited by characters from past productions who remind him of the impact his theater had on others.
PAST LIFE
by Mia Mariano, Saint Stephen's Episcopal School
A high school senior dies in a car crash, and in the afterlife, he revisits his past and experiences a time of self-discovery.
A WHOLE LOT OF NOTHING
by Sarah MacPhail, Saint Stephen's Episcopal School
Sue and Violet like to tease Chris over a shirt he always wears to school. When Sue suspects that there's a lot more going on with Chris than just bad fashion sense, she finds steps out of her comfort zone to offer help.
THE CLOCK
by Maxine Mandt, Saint Stephen's Episcopal School
In this other world, everyone is born with a clock. When that clock strikes twelve, the person dies. Miranda's clock just struck eleven and her best friend Sam tries to help her live life.
