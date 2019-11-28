Plays Selected For Eighth Annual Student Festival

Plays Selected for Student Ten-Minute Playwriting Festival

Five Schools from Manatee and Sarasota Counties Represented

Eight plays have been selected for production from 46 entries in this eighth annual student competition. Performances will be January 25 and 26, 2020, at the Jane B. Cook Theatre in the Asolo/FSU Center for the Performing Arts. Author of the Best Play will receive a $1000 cash scholarship; Runner-Up receives $500; authors of other finalist plays receive $100. (In case of collaborations, awards are split among co-authors.) The cash scholarship funds have been made available through the generosity of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

THE JEFFREY EFFECT

by Kassandra Haakman, Saint Stephen's Episcopal School

A troubled man struggles to separate dreams from reality.

LOVE IS IN THE AIR

by Emily Hikade, Riverview High School

Valentine's day is right around the corner and a new flower species is discovered!

THE DRILL

by Spencer Opal-Levine, Pine View School

During class, an alarm goes off, prompting a discussion about school and life.

Benjamin Franklin ACT

by Elaina Mizak, Pine View School

In the year 2151, America lives under the Forbidden Generation Act of 2087, a federal requirement that all individuals 35 years or older retire and move into one of many state-run senior homes.

THE THEATER MAN

by Kea Kamiya, State College of Florida Collegiate School

Despondent about the closing of his theater, the owner is visited by characters from past productions who remind him of the impact his theater had on others.

PAST LIFE

by Mia Mariano, Saint Stephen's Episcopal School

A high school senior dies in a car crash, and in the afterlife, he revisits his past and experiences a time of self-discovery.

A WHOLE LOT OF NOTHING

by Sarah MacPhail, Saint Stephen's Episcopal School

Sue and Violet like to tease Chris over a shirt he always wears to school. When Sue suspects that there's a lot more going on with Chris than just bad fashion sense, she finds steps out of her comfort zone to offer help.

THE CLOCK

by Maxine Mandt, Saint Stephen's Episcopal School

In this other world, everyone is born with a clock. When that clock strikes twelve, the person dies. Miranda's clock just struck eleven and her best friend Sam tries to help her live life.

Reserved seating is currently selling here.

Follow Theatre Odyssey's web pages for up to date information about actor auditions including character descriptions.

Warm Thanksgiving wishes from Theatre Odyssey to all of you!

Executive Producers for the Eighth Annual Student Ten-Minute Playwriting Festival are the Community Foundation of Sarasota County and Paragon Festivals.

Theatre Odyssey will produce the Fifteenth Annual Ten-Minute Play Festival on May 7 through 10, at the Jane B. Cook Theatre.





