Players Centre Presents Outdoor One-Man Production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Players Centre for Performing Arts presents an outdoor production of A Christmas Carol, a one-man play adapted by Greg Oliver Bodine, based on the novella by Charles Dickens.

This hilarious show stars Jim Floyd playing over 20 characters. Masks are required for this outdoor event, temperature checks will also be done and and patrons will be socially distanced. Hamlet's Food Truck will be available.

Charles Dickens' 1867 American Reading Tour is off to a rough start. Due to an inexplicable loss of his luggage, he regretfully announces that he will be unable to read from his beloved classic, A Christmas Carol. All is not lost however; Dickens delivers what he promised by performing from memory the magical story of Ebenezer Scrooge's journey from miserliness to redemption with warmth and humor. This one-man play is based on the condensed version Dickens himself used on his historic reading tours of the United States.

Performances run December 10 - 20, 2020.

Tickets: Adults $20 Students under 24 $12.50 (Call 941-365-2494 to purchase student tickets) plus $1.50 per ticket handling fee.

Learn more at https://www.theplayers.org/show/a-christmas-carol/.

