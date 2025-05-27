Photos: WOW WEE! ADVENTURES OF A LITTLE GIRL KILLBOT CHRISTMAS SPECIAL! In Rehearsal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble will present Wow Wee! Adventures of a Little Girl Killbot Christmas Special! at Squeaky Wheel Fringe. Wow Wee! is a darkly comic improvised “Holiday Special” that transports audiences into a post-apocalyptic world through the lens of a 1980s-style sitcom. See photos from inside rehearsal.

The story revolves around the Truman family, who are navigating the chaos of a world turned upside down by the singularity—the moment when technology surpassed human control. At the heart of this family is Andie the Android who compels her family to reenact a Christmas special every single night, thrusting them into an endless loop of holiday cheer to prove humanity’s worth. This surreal, comedic cycle captures their escalating struggle to preserve their sanity amidst relentless cheer, theme songs, canned laughter and holiday commercials.

What's a little girl robot to do now that the singularity has occurred – and just in time for Christmas? Check in with the Trumans, America's favorite TV family and their mechanical moppet, Andie the Android, as they face the End of the World and discover the True Meaning of Christmas… or else!

For the past thirteen years, IRTE has captivated audiences and won awards for their funny and absurd take on improvisational based theatre. The New York City based collective of comedy actors and writers develop, produce and perform original comedies inspired by the Theatre of the Ridiculous movement, the work of Viola Spolin, and the indie comedy scene of turn-of-this-century's NYC. With a mix of simple costumes and dime store props, they bring to life broad irreverent characters in a fluid and fun night of improvised humor peppered with social commentary.Squeaky Wheel Theatre Group is gearing up for its third year of Squeaky Wheel Fringe; a six-day, 20+ performance event featuring local and national artists. It provides an inclusive & accepting artistic environment that is unafraid to be loud, push boundaries, and to challenge artists & audiences alike.

Wow Wee! Adventures of A little Girl Killbot Christmas Special! Part of the 2025 Squeaky Wheel Fringe Festival

Presented by IRTE, the Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble LLC. Featuring live music performed by Vikki Martin

Friday, June 6, 2025, 8:30-9:30pm & Saturday, June 7, 2025, 1-2pm

The Cook Theatre at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34243

Tickets: $19.00

Adult content. Parental discretion is advised.

For more information about this show and the festival in general, please visit http://www.squeakywheeltheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Nannette Deasy

Sam Katz, Pat Shay, Robert Baumgardner, Evie Aronson, Vikki Martin

