Photos: Michael Raver Stars in REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI at Sarasota Jewish Theatre

Sarasota Jewish Theatre is presenting REMEMBER THIS: THE LESSON OF JAN KARSKI at The Sarasota Players, located at 3501 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, Florida. The production features Michael Raver in the role of Jan Karski and is directed by Gus Kaikkonen. See photos of the production.

Written by Clark Young and Derek Goldman, “Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski” centers on Polish World War II hero and Holocaust witness Jan Karski, portrayed by Michael Raver. The play traces Karski’s survival of the 1939 Blitzkrieg, his involvement in the Polish Underground, and his missions between 1940 and 1943 to deliver firsthand accounts of the Warsaw ghetto and Polish concentration camps to Allied leaders.

Directed by Gus Kaikkonen, the production explores themes of moral courage and individual responsibility, examining how a self-described “insignificant little man can” become a figure of historical consequence. Performances will take place on February 6, 8, 11, 13, and 15 at 1:30 p.m., and February 5, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14, and 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Photo Credit: Sorcha Augustine

