Photo Flash: Florida Studio Theatre Presents OUTLAWS AND ANGELS

Due to audience demand, Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces the extension of Outlaws and Angels, celebrating the "outlaws" of country music and the "angels" who loved them. Now playing through April 12 in FST's Goldstein Cabaret, Outlaws and Angels features the soundtrack of hard-knock living and homespun storytelling.

Brimming with energy and featuring songs from music legends like Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash, audiences have called the production "Thoroughly entertaining," "Amazing," and "Captivating."

Written by Richard Hopkins and Rebecca Hopkins with arrangements by Jim Prosser, Outlaws and Angels honors musicians who embody country music's rebellious spirit, such as Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson. Using music as a way to share their own journeys, country artists have been able to connect with audiences on a uniquely personal level. Every night audiences are touched and charmed by such great hits as "Desperado," "I Walk the Line," and "Hey Good Lookin.'"

"These people, their stories- they're downright iconic," said Rosie Webber, who brings Willie Nelson's "Crazy" to life onstage in this popular Cabaret. "Their authenticity brings people back to this music every time."

The musicians highlighted in Outlaws and Angels have been an inspiration for many members of the cast. "I have tremendous respect for Dolly Parton and the path she paved for women in country music," said Madalyn McHugh, who sings Parton's "Travelin' Thru" in Outlaws and Angels. "Her music and incredible vocal stamina have influenced my vocal technique and taught me a great deal about singing."

"I feel a kindred spirit in Johnny Cash," shared Joe Casey, who sings "Ring of Fire" in the show. "I feel connected to him-musically, spiritually, as a writer, in his humanity and gentleness, and in his rebellion of walking his own path."





In addition to Webber, McHugh, and Casey, Outlaws and Angels features Nick Lerangis, Cat Patterson, and J Vance. The show is directed by FST Associate Artist Catherine Randazzo.



Due to popular demand, Outlaws and Angels has been extended through April 12 in FST's Goldstein Cabaret. Single tickets may be purchased online at floridastudiotheatre.org, or by phone at (941) 366-9000.

Photo Credit: Matthew Holler

Rosie Webber

J Vance

Nick Lerangis

Nick Lerangis, Madalyn McHugh, Rosie Webber

Madalyn McHugh, Rosie Webber

Joe Casey

Cat Patterson

Joe Casey

J Vance, Joe Casey

Nick Lerangis

Nick Lerangis, Madalyn McHugh

Joe Casey

Nick Lerangis, Madalyn McHugh





