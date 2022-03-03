New Safety Protocols Announced for #SafeArtsSarasota

In response to changing Covid-19 conditions, some #SafeArtsSarasota organizations will be modifying their audience protocols as of Monday, March 7, 2022. Circus Arts Conservatory, Florida Studio Theatre, Sarasota Opera, Sarasota Orchestra, and Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will no longer require proof of a recent test or vaccination to enter their venues. Face masks covering the nose and mouth will still be required inside the venues. However, ticketholders are encouraged to check each organization's website, as these policies will be evaluated on a regular basis as conditions evolve.

Exception to this change:

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall: The Van Wezel as of this date will only screen for negative tests or voluntary vaccine cards for a few shows as demanded by artist contracts. Van Wezel audiences should always consult its website safety page for Covid-19 protocols prior to attending any program.

The following organizations will not be changing their protocols at this time:

Asolo Repertory Theatre: Asolo Rep remains committed to operate by the same set of protocols as New York's Broadway theatres. Therefore, they will continue with the current protocols and re-evaluate alongside Broadway on or before April 30, 2022.

The Hermitage Artist Retreat: While the majority of Hermitage events will continue to be presented outdoors, any indoor Hermitage events will continue with the current documentation protocols until further notice.

Sarasota Ballet: The Sarasota Ballet will continue the current protocols and re-evaluate by the end of March 2022.

In a joint statement, arts leaders said: "The arts and cultural organizations of Sarasota County are profoundly grateful to our audiences, patrons, artists, crews, and staff for their patience and generous support as we have navigated through the difficult waters of the Covid-19 pandemic. It has been, to say the least, a difficult time for all. Throughout this journey, we have strived to be responsible citizens by putting health and safety first. This will always be our priority. We believe these modifications can be implemented, while preserving our commitment to the health and welfare of all involved in making and enjoying Sarasota's many robust artistic experiences."

Protocols will continue to be revisited and may be revised based on CDC guidance and the evolving circumstances of the pandemic. Screening protocols may be added or removed. Ticketholders are encouraged to check individual organizational websites for details of protocols and policies for any given organization or event.

In a joint statement, arts leaders concluded: "If we have learned anything over the past 2 years, it's that Covid-19 is a formidable foe. It's a moving target, continually mutating and spiking, and threatening the efficacy of our vaccine shields. We are committed to pursuing policies offering the safest environment to all involved with the least inconvenience. We thank you again for your patience, and we hope to see you in our venues soon."

For more information about the theatres, visit:

www.AsoloRep.org

www.CircusArts.org

www.FloridaStudioTheatre.org

www.HermitageArtistRetreat.org

www.SarasotaBallet.org

www.SarasotaOpera.org

www.SarasotaOrchestra.org

www.VanWezel.org

www.WestcoastBlackTheatre.org