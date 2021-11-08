Martina McBride Takes The Stage At The Van Wezel Next Month

Country music singer-songwriter and multiple Grammy nominee Martina McBride is coming to the Van Wezel on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. After releasing her new Christmas album, It's the Holiday Season, Martina has returned with her "The Joy of Christmas" tour, this time with a local Sarasota orchestra. Tickets are on sale now.

Martina McBride has sold over 23 million albums to date, which includes 20 Top 10 singles and six #1 hits. She has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association and won three Academy of Country Music for Top Female Vocalist. Martina has been awarded 14 Gold Records, nine Platinum honors, three Double Platinum Records, and two Triple Platinum Awards. Some of her famous hits include "This One's For The Girls", "Valentine", and "I'm Gonna Love You Through It".

Martina was awarded the Covenant House Beacon of Hope Award as well as Music Business Association's prestigious 2015 Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic efforts on behalf of domestic violence. For anyone interested in cooking - Martina has released two cookbooks. The first, Around the Table, is a full-color illustrated collection of her favorite recipes, hosting tips, practical menu planning advice, and themed décor inspiration. She released her second book, Martina's Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life, in October 2018. Most recently, Martina was honored with the Cliffie Stone Icon Award at the ACM Honors event for her impactful contributions to country music.

