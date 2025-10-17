MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA Opens at Urbanite Theatre October 31

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Urbanite Theatre will present the regional premiere of Christian St. Croix’s Monsters of the American Cinema beginning October 31 and running through December 7, 2025.

The production, directed by Producing Artistic Director Summer Wallace, marks Urbanite’s Halloween-season offering and features Jon Gentry as Remy and Tyler Gevas as Pup, both making their Urbanite debuts.

Set beneath the flickering glow of a drive-in movie screen, Monsters of the American Cinema follows Remy Washington, a Black widower who inherits both a drive-in theater and his late husband’s teenage son. Their shared love of classic monster films binds them together until Remy discovers that Pup has been bullying a gay classmate, forcing both to confront the real horrors within themselves.

Wallace noted that the story’s father–son dynamic and emotional scope align closely with Urbanite’s mission of intimate, character-driven work. Gevas, a Sarasota native and graduate of Booker High School, returns home for the production.

The play premiered in 2023 at Round House Theatre in Bethesda, MD, and has since drawn national attention for St. Croix’s empathetic storytelling and exploration of queerness, race, and family. His work has appeared at Rogue Machine Theatre, Diversionary Theatre, and ArtsWest Playhouse, earning the Carlo Annoni International and Dominic Orlando Playwriting Awards.

Tickets and additional information are available at urbanitetheatre.com/monsters.