 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Josephine Phoenix One-Woman Show BETWEEN COCONUTS AND CONCRETE Comes to Sarasota Jewish Theatre

Performances are January 3 at 7:30 p.m. and January 4 at 1:30 p.m.

By: Nov. 18, 2025
Josephine Phoenix One-Woman Show BETWEEN COCONUTS AND CONCRETE Comes to Sarasota Jewish Theatre Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

 Sarasota Jewish Theatre will present Josephine Phoenix in her one-woman show “Between Coconuts and Concrete,” January 3 at 7:30 p.m. and January 4 at 1:30 p.m. at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1012 N. Orange Avenue in Sarasota. 

Josephine Phoenix wowed SJT audiences as Bella in “Lost in Yonkers” and as Daphna in “Bad Jews,” and now Phoenix – a singer-actor-musician-storyteller – shares the tale of her turbulent childhood growing up in 1980s Miami and 1990s New York City in “Between Coconuts and Concrete.”

Raised by a Cuban Las Vegas showgirl and a Spanish/Lebanese flamenco guitarist, Phoenix's family rumbled through a roller coaster lifestyle with music as the one constant. “Between Coconuts and Concrete” follows Phoenix's journey from cleaning houses to touring as a backup singer in front of audiences of 20,000, to her star turn as Halina in “Indecent” at American Stage in St. Petersburg, and her unexpected discovery that she is 10% Ashkenazi Jew.

Directed by Joe Barros; musical direction by Nikko Benson. Admission is $75 (general seating); reservations can be made online.




Need more Sarasota Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos