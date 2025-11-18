Josephine Phoenix One-Woman Show BETWEEN COCONUTS AND CONCRETE Comes to Sarasota Jewish Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sarasota Jewish Theatre will present Josephine Phoenix in her one-woman show “Between Coconuts and Concrete,” January 3 at 7:30 p.m. and January 4 at 1:30 p.m. at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, 1012 N. Orange Avenue in Sarasota.

Josephine Phoenix wowed SJT audiences as Bella in “Lost in Yonkers” and as Daphna in “Bad Jews,” and now Phoenix – a singer-actor-musician-storyteller – shares the tale of her turbulent childhood growing up in 1980s Miami and 1990s New York City in “Between Coconuts and Concrete.”

Raised by a Cuban Las Vegas showgirl and a Spanish/Lebanese flamenco guitarist, Phoenix's family rumbled through a roller coaster lifestyle with music as the one constant. “Between Coconuts and Concrete” follows Phoenix's journey from cleaning houses to touring as a backup singer in front of audiences of 20,000, to her star turn as Halina in “Indecent” at American Stage in St. Petersburg, and her unexpected discovery that she is 10% Ashkenazi Jew.

Directed by Joe Barros; musical direction by Nikko Benson. Admission is $75 (general seating); reservations can be made online.