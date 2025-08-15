Jerry Seinfeld Will Come To Van Wezel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and JS Touring announced today that America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will perform on the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall stage on May 2, 2026! Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 22, 2025, at 10 am.

America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, comes to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall stage in Sarasota, Florida, to perform his newest stand-up routine on May 2, 2026, at 5 pm & 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 22, at 10 am! Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere.

Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: Seinfeld. The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe, and People’s Choice awards, was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

His latest Emmy-nominated Netflix projects include Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill , along with the highly acclaimed web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (Comedian, Bee Movie), directed and produced a Broadway hit (Colin Quinn: Long Story Short), and wrote three best-selling books (Is this Anything?, The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book, and Seinlanguage) and a children’s book (Halloween). He stars in the Emmy-nominated comedy film, Unfrosted, which he directed, co-wrote, and produced. Seinfeld continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 22, 2025, at 10 am

Tickets can be purchased at VanWezel.org, by calling 941-263-6799 or by visiting the Veteran Air Box Office at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Monday through Friday between 10 am and 4 pm. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Grab and go dining options are available through Mattison’s at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Select shows may have dinner service available. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the Veteran Air Box Office.