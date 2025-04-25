Jennifer Maisel's PROVENANCE To Have Developmental Workshop At Asolo Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Asolo Repertory Theatre has announced the developmental workshop and staged reading of Jennifer Maisel's new play Provenance, directed by Casey Stangl. The closed reading will take place Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 1:30 pm at Asolo Rep's Weiler Rehearsal Hall located in the Koski Production Center, 1009 Tallevast Rd, Sarasota, FL 34243.

Maisel's play is inspired by the form of Arthur Schnitzler's controversial play La Ronde, written in 1897. Provenance is about the epic life of a single painting, a portrait, from the moment of its creation through its theft by the Nazis and subsequent travels around the world.

Canvas. Pencil. Paint. How can one piece of art tear at the hearts of generations?

Peter Rothstein, Asolo Repertory Theatre's Producing Artistic Director stated “Asolo Rep continues its dedication to developing new work, by providing a home for our esteemed contemporary playwrights.” Rothstein continues, “Jennifer Maisel's fascinating play centers on a work of art that sends us on an epic journey across time and space.”

Jennifer Maisel (Playwright) has been listed as one of the top female playwrights you should know. With critical acclaim for her plays including the Off-Broadway play The Last Seder, along with Eden, Mad Love, and Eight Nights, Maisel has written thirteen plays and numerous short plays. Her work has been recognized by the Ovation Awards, Center Theatre Group, Playwrights' Arena, the Kennedy Center, Tao House, Jewish Plays Project and Showtime's Tony Cox Screenwriting Award. A graduate of Cornell University, Jennifer received her MFA from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts' Dramatic Writing Program. Jennifer also writes for film and television and her screenplay adaptation of her The Last Seder is currently in pre-production with Rosalind Productions.

ABOUT ASOLO REP

Now in its 66th season, Asolo Repertory Theatre is recognized as one of the premier professional theatres in America and one of the largest in the Southeastern United States. Asolo Rep presents up to 8 productions each season, including classics, contemporary drama, musicals, and world premieres. A theatre district in and of itself, Asolo Rep is committed to expanding its reach into the community, furthering its collaboration with the best theatre-makers working in the industry today, and cultivating the next generation of artists through its affiliation with the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. Under the new leadership of Producing Artistic Director Peter Rothstein and Managing Director Ross Egan, Asolo Rep's ambitious theatrical offerings, commitment to new work, and ground-breaking education and engagement programs, ensure the company's lasting legacy for future generations. Visit www.asolorep.org to learn more.

Comments