Jah Movement Closes Out Friday Fest At The Van Wezel

On September 16 the Friday Fest summer concert series comes to an end with one final performance! Headlining the concert is local favorite Jah Movement.

Since the launch of the reggae band Jah Movement in May 2015, they took over the Florida Circuit in less than a year and won the hearts of many fans young and old. Some of their accolades include being a winner of Manasota Honors 2021 Musical Artist of the Year and Creative Loafing's Best Reggae Band in the Tampa Bay Area for 2019, 2018 and 2016. Jah Movement is made up of some of the best musicians in southwest Florida, including Shantel Norman, one of the most popular female vocalists in Southwest Florida. Jah Movement has a glorifying sound where the individual talents of each member come together and add their style of talent to music. Their set is not to be missed!

Friday Fest runs from 5-9 p.m. and is located on the lawn of the Van Wezel, the perfect spot to enjoy a summer sunset over Sarasota Bay. While blankets and lawn chairs are welcome at all Friday Fest events, outside food and beverages, including coolers, are prohibited.

For additional information on Friday Fest and the other shows coming to the Hall, visit VanWezel.org.