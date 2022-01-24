International Sensation Celtic Thunder Is Playing At The Van Wezel

Irish Music Tour De Force is back with a new show Celtic Thunder: Ireland and will be at the Van Wezel on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Celtic Thunder is an international sensation and their latest live show, Ireland is a brand-new revue show that revisits their most popular Irish and Celtic songs of the past decade and celebrates the influence of Irish and Celtic music from around the world.

Renowned for their blended harmonies and wonderful arrangements, the ensemble numbers in Celtic Thunder: Ireland reflect the power of the soloists, who range in age from mid 20's to 40's and feature songs that depict both their musical footprint over the past 12 years as well as their amazing musical heritage. Celtic Thunder vocalists are backed, as always, by the 8-piece Celtic Thunder band, ensuring that Celtic Thunder: Ireland has something special something to offer to everyone.

Celtic Thunder: Ireland is a live theatrical show that features the songs and performances that launched Celtic Thunder into the hearts and homes of audiences across the US and Canada, winning them the mantle of Top World Music Act in Billboard five times over. Audiences can expect a blend of lively, fast paced and upbeat songs "A Place in The Choir" "The Galway Girl" and "Raggle Taggle Gypsy" classic ballads "Mountains of Mourne" and "The Wild Rover" and renowned Irish love songs such as "She Moved Through The Fair" and "Danny Boy.

Tickets are $37-$92 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.