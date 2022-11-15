Hermitage Raises More Than $265,000 at 2022 Artful Lobster

The Hermitage Artist Retreat (Sarasota County, Florida) raised more than $265,000 at the 2022 Hermitage Artful Lobster luncheon on Saturday, November 12.

Now in its fourteenth year and this year marking the 20th Anniversary Season of the organization, this annual event raises valuable funds for the Hermitage's renowned artist residency program and expanded community programming initiatives. Proceeds from this year's benefit will also be used to support campus repairs following the impact of Hurricane Ian.

Over 200 guests attended the sold-out event, which took place outdoors beneath a large tent on the Hermitage's historic beachfront campus and was co-chaired by Maryann Casey and Elizabeth Moore, with Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg as master of ceremonies. Michael's On East served a plentiful barbeque and much-heralded lobster feast.