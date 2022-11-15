Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hermitage Raises More Than $265,000 at 2022 Artful Lobster

The event was held on Saturday, November 12.

Nov. 15, 2022  

Hermitage Raises More Than $265,000 at 2022 Artful Lobster

The Hermitage Artist Retreat (Sarasota County, Florida) raised more than $265,000 at the 2022 Hermitage Artful Lobster luncheon on Saturday, November 12.

Now in its fourteenth year and this year marking the 20th Anniversary Season of the organization, this annual event raises valuable funds for the Hermitage's renowned artist residency program and expanded community programming initiatives. Proceeds from this year's benefit will also be used to support campus repairs following the impact of Hurricane Ian.

Over 200 guests attended the sold-out event, which took place outdoors beneath a large tent on the Hermitage's historic beachfront campus and was co-chaired by Maryann Casey and Elizabeth Moore, with Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg as master of ceremonies. Michael's On East served a plentiful barbeque and much-heralded lobster feast.



Riverview High School Choir Will Open For Foreigner at The Van Wezel Photo
Riverview High School Choir Will Open For Foreigner at The Van Wezel
With ten multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, FOREIGNER is hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world. Their newest tour, FOREINGER: THE GREATEST HITS, comes to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall this Thursday at 8 p.m. Opening the show will be the Riverview High School Choir.
estcoast Black Theatre Troupe Presents BLACK NATIVITY Photo
estcoast Black Theatre Troupe Presents BLACK NATIVITY
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe – once again – invites the community to celebrate the holiday season with “Black Nativity,” an inspirational gospel musical originally penned by poet/playwright Langston Hughes that retells the biblical Nativity story. The music is combined with dance, poetry and narrative to deliver a message of joy, hope and liberation.  
Celebrate The Holiday Season At The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Photo
Celebrate The Holiday Season At The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
The holidays are upon us and the best place to celebrate is at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall!
Spotlight Kids to Present MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR This Month Photo
Spotlight Kids to Present MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR This Month
Drew Cohen, president and Chief Executive Officer of Music Theatre International has announced that Sarasota and Bradenton streets will be filled by the smell of rebellion when Spotlight Kids presents Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical JR.

More Hot Stories For You


Celebrate The Holiday Season At The Van Wezel Performing Arts HallCelebrate The Holiday Season At The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
November 14, 2022

The holidays are upon us and the best place to celebrate is at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall!
Spotlight Kids to Present MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR This MonthSpotlight Kids to Present MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR This Month
November 13, 2022

Drew Cohen, president and Chief Executive Officer of Music Theatre International has announced that Sarasota and Bradenton streets will be filled by the smell of rebellion when Spotlight Kids presents Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical JR.
Sarasota Orchestra Selected To Participate In National ConsortiumSarasota Orchestra Selected To Participate In National Consortium
November 11, 2022

Sarasota Orchestra is one of 30 orchestras taking part in the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program, an initiative of the League of American Orchestras.
FST Presents Florida Premiere of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO MEFST Presents Florida Premiere of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
November 11, 2022

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) presents the 2019 Tony-nominated and Pulitzer Prize finalist, What the Constitution Means to Me by Heidi Schreck.
Artist Series Concerts Of Sarasota Presents Classical, Classical With A Contemporary Twist, And Genre-Defying Acoustic Concerts In DecemberArtist Series Concerts Of Sarasota Presents Classical, Classical With A Contemporary Twist, And Genre-Defying Acoustic Concerts In December
November 11, 2022

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will present three concerts in December: Double Feature with violinists Blake Pouliot – performing the Southeastern premiere of Derrick Skye's “god of the gaps” – and Simone Porter on December 6 at the Sarasota Opera House; The 442s, a genre-defying St. Louis-based acoustic quintet, on December 13 at the Historic Asolo Theater; and Vision Duo, featuring award-winning musicians Ariel Horowitz, violin, and Britton-René Collins, marimba, on December 15 at the Sarasota Yacht Club.