Hermitage Artist Retreat Receives Strategic Partnership Grant From The Community Foundation Of Sarasota County

Through the generosity of the John J. Clopine Fund, the Community Foundation of Sarasota County recently awarded the Hermitage Artist Retreat a $30,000 Strategic Partnership Grant to support the Hermitage's nationally renowned artist residency program and to again serve as "Grand Sponsor" of the Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner and Celebration in April 2021.

The Hermitage Greenfield Prize is a groundbreaking partnership between the Hermitage Artist Retreat and the Greenfield Foundation. This prestigious national prize seeks to bring into the world works of art that will have a significant impact on the broad as well as the artistic landscape.

Each year in April, the Hermitage hosts the Greenfield Prize Award Dinner, heralding the jury-selected recipient of the award. 2021 will mark the 13th year of this annual celebration, with the Prize Dinner scheduled for Sunday, April 11, at Michael's On East in Sarasota.

Further details will be announced regarding the April 12th premiere of the 2019 commission, awarded to celebrated musician and performing artist Helga Davis.

