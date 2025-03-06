Florida Studio Theatre’s OFF THE CHARTS Returns for a Limited Engagement

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After more than 150 performances, Florida Studio Theatre’s (FST) Winter Cabaret Series hit Off the Charts is back for a limited engagement. Called “off the wall with great music” and a “timeless tribute” by the Venice Gondolier Sun, this high-energy musical revue takes audiences on a journey through the biggest pop hits of the 20th century, celebrating the Billboard Top 100 songs that shaped music history from the ‘50s through the ‘90s. Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins, and Sarah Durham, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, Off the Charts is now playing through March 15 in FST’s Keating Theatre. Tickets range from $37-$42 and are on sale now at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or by calling (941) 366-9000.

“The show becomes as much of a journey for us as it does for our audience,” said cast member Wayne Wilson. “I grew up listening to Motown singers like Stevie Wonder. He was the first artist to teach me how to tell a story with a song. Now, I get to tell his story along with so many others of his time.”

When the Billboard Top 100 debuted in 1958, it forever changed the music industry, tracking the most popular hits week by week and highlighting the artists who shaped generations. From Motown to rock ‘n’ roll, this dynamic revue features legendary songs such as “Can’t Hurry Love,” “When a Man Loves a Woman,” “The Greatest Love of All,” and “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.” Off the Charts explores how these chart-toppers changed the world — and why they continue to resonate today.

"There's something special about bringing this show back for a limited time," said Catherine Randazzo, the show’s director. "The audience response has been incredible, and this extension gives more people the chance to experience the joy, nostalgia, and energy of these iconic songs live on stage."

The vibrant Off the Charts ensemble includes Carson Collins (FST debut), Jacquelyne Paige (Up on the Roof), Joyce Paulino (FST debut), and Wayne Wilson (FST debut).

The creative team features Catherine Randazzo (Director), Ben Liebert (Choreography), Darren Server (Music Director), Jim Prosser (Pianist), Andrew Gray (Scenic & Lighting Design), Chelsea Allen (Costume Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), and Tori Martinson (Sound and Light Board Operator).Top of Form

Don’t miss your chance to experience Off the Charts, now playing in Keating Theatre through March 15, 2025. Single tickets start at $37.

Off the Charts is part of FST’s three-show Winter Cabaret subscription package, which also includes 59th Street Bridge, a tribute to early folk-rock, and Divas, honoring legendary female vocalists. Subscribers can enjoy all three productions for as little as $59.

