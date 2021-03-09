Florida Studio Theatre Extends THREE PIANOS

Due to audience demand, Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces the extension of Three Pianos, an all-new musical revue celebrating the musical pioneers who refused to fit the mold of "rock star" and forged their own paths in the industry. Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins, and Sarah Durham, Three Pianos will now play from Wednesday, March 31 to Sunday, May 2, 2021, in FST's Gompertz Theatre for socially-distanced, limited capacity audiences. Tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org, or at 941.366.9000.

"We are thrilled that Three Pianos has already been extended," said Rebecca Hopkins, the show's Lead Developer and FST's Managing Director. "It shows that there is not only a willingness, but a growing eagerness, to come back to the theatre. Three Pianos is a great show to bring our audiences back to FST with-it celebrates some of the most iconic artists and music of the 20th Century. We are looking forward to filling the Gompertz Theatre with music once again."

From Billy Joel and Stevie Wonder to Carole King and Sarah McLachlan, Three Pianos explores the personal lives and professional careers of musicians who took the piano to new heights. This high-energy musical revue features classics like "Crocodile Rock," "Beautiful," and "Just the Way You Are."

"The artists highlighted in this show have achieved so much with their music," said Jim Prosser, FST's Resident Pianist who created the musical arrangements for the show. "I appreciate the honesty of Billy Joel's storytelling, while other artists, like Barry Manilow, infuse themselves into their music in a way that's almost spiritual. Still, their songs are catchy and stay in your mind. There are very few artists that can accomplish all of these things at such an exceptionally high level."

FST will operate within compliance of all CDC guidelines and Three Pianos will perform for socially-distanced, limited capacity audiences. Facial coverings must be worn at all times-aside from dining in FST's Green Room Café & Bar-when on campus at FST. The theatre has taken additional safety measures, including installing MERV-13 air filters on all air conditioning units, contactless ticketing, and temperature checks. A full list of actions that FST is taking to ensure the safety of its patrons, staff, and guest artists can be found at FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

