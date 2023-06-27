Florida Studio Theatre Extends SHEAR MADNESS For A Fourth and Final Time

Due to overwhelming audience demand, Florida Studio Theatre (FST) has announced the fourth and final extension of its hit Summer Mainstage production of Shear Madness.

Written by Paul Pörtner, Shear Madness is a comedic whodunit where the audience helps solve the crime. FST's production of Shear Madness will now run in FST's Gompertz Theatre through July 16, 2023 and must close on this date. Tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or 941.366.9000.

“When I first saw Shear Madness in Boston, I really fell in love with the show,” said Richard Hopkins, FST's Producing Artistic Director. “It's been delightful to see Sarasota audiences fall in love with the show as well. This is exactly the type of uplifting comedy that we need this time of year.”

Audiences are raving about FST's production of Shear Madness, calling it “Exceptional,” “Truly entertaining,” and “Hilarious!!!! Spontaneously witty and terrific.” Audience member Jessie R. said, “I have seen Shear Madness two times before, but some time ago. FST's production was fresh, funny, and felt like the first time all over again. The energy and ensemble feel of the cast was truly contagious.”

Shear Madness is set in a local Sarasota hair salon, where everything is going smoothly—until the old lady living above the salon is mysteriously “offed.” Suddenly, everyone inside becomes a suspect. Two detectives arrive and work with the audience to spot the clues, question the suspects, and identify the killer. Since the audience votes on who they think is the lead suspect and the outcome of their vote changes every night, no two performances of Shear Madness are the same. Improvisation also plays a key role in the show, keeping the play fresh and exciting for both new and returning audiences, alike.

FST's production of this popular whodunit features a six-person cast, including three Shear Madness veterans. Danny Bernardy (Alabama Story, 2016), Gil Brady (The Play That Goes Wrong and Laughing Matters, 2022), and Lisa McMillan (Perfect Wedding, 2012) have each been in multiple previous productions of Shear Madness. Shaun Memmel and Luis E. Rivera appeared in The Straz Center's production of the comedy this spring and are making their FST debuts with Shear Madness. This marks Gina Milo's first time appearing in Shear Madness and at FST. Previously, she has performed at the Engeman Theater, Drury Lane Theatre, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, and Pioneer Theater.

The production's creative team includes Bruce Jordan (Director), Gil Brady (Assistant Director), Isabel A. Curley-Clay and Moriah Curley-Clay (Scenic Design), Suzie Sajec (Costume Coordination), Andrew Gray (Lighting Design), and Thom Korp (Sound Design).