Florida Studio Theatre Extends EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND Through March

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Florida Studio Theatre has announced that the limited return engagement of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground has already been extended by popular demand. The acclaimed solo drama by Richard Hellesen – an intimate examination of leadership, legacy, and responsibility – will now run through March 29, 2026. Performances begin on March 11 in FST's Bowne's Lab.

History remembers the general. This play reveals the man. Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground offers a deeply human portrait of Dwight D. Eisenhower as he reflects on a life shaped by service, sacrifice, and the quiet moral courage required to lead with integrity. Through candid introspection and moments of understated humor, audiences are invited inside the private thoughts of one of America's most steady hands during turbulent times.

Appearing in the role of Dwight D. Eisenhower is David Sitler*, who returns to FST for this extended engagement. Sitler previously appeared at FST in the one-man show The Things They Carried, as well as The Exonerated and In the Belly of the Beast. His career spans Broadway, national tours, and regional theatres nationwide, with roles ranging from Atticus Finch to Scrooge. His work also includes award-winning performances in film, television, video games, and music videos.

“I am thrilled to be bringing Eisenhower to life,” said Sitler. “His integrity, discipline, and desire to leave something better are all lessons forged in his life from his family, West Point, the battlefield, and his presidency. All qualities we can use a bit more of today in our world.”

This one-man tour de force is directed by Nancy Rominger, who leads new play development at Florida Studio Theatre. She joined FST in 2024 after 12 seasons at Alabama Shakespeare Festival, where she served as Associate Artistic Director and Director of the Southern Writers' Project. Her FST directing credits include Don't Dress for Dinner, Dog Mom, Shedding a Skin, and Advice.

The creative team includes Nancy Rominger (Director), Kate Landry (Lighting Design), Nicholas Ryan (Sound Design), and Julia Hornsby (Costume Design).

*Indicates members of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Experience Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground, returning to Bowne's Lab on March 11 and now extended through March 29, 2026. Preview performances are March 11 and 12, with an official reopening on March 13, 2026. Single tickets start at $29.

SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP