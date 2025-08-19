Florida Studio Theatre Extends DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER Through September 7

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Florida Studio Theatre (FST) has announced the final extension of its Summer Mainstage hit Don’t Dress for Dinner, which will now run through Sunday, September 7, 2025, in the Gompertz Theatre.

Written by Marc Camoletti and adapted by Robin Hawdon, this lightning-fast comedy will deliver mistaken identities, romantic chaos, and high-stakes humor to Sarasota audiences. Tickets are available at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or by calling (941) 366-9000.

The story begins with Bernard arranging a secret weekend with his mistress while his wife is supposedly away. He has planned every detail—complete with gourmet catering and a foolproof alibi courtesy of his Best Friend Robert. But when his wife discovers Robert’s impending visit, she decides to stay home, setting off a whirlwind of surprise romances, double-crosses, and tangled schemes.

“I'm thrilled that audiences are coming back for seconds – and even thirds – of Don’t Dress for Dinner,” said director Nancy Rominger. “The laughter is growing and the energy is building with every performance. We can't wait for more people to experience the fun before this show takes its final bow.” Rominger is a veteran of the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, where she helped develop 42 new American plays and musicals during her 12-season tenure. She most recently directed Shedding a Skin for FST’s Stage III series.

Appearing in this riotous production will be Jack Berenholtz as Robert, Gil Brady as Bernard, Katharine McLeod as Jacqueline, Lily Kren as Suzanne, Ellen Grace Diehl as Suzette, and Will Harrel as George. The creative team will include Rominger as director, Brianna McVaugh as fight choreographer, Axis Studios Design as scenic designer, Kathleen Geldard as Costume Designer, Andrew Gray as lighting designer, Nicholas Christensen as sound designer, Shira Lebovich as stage manager, and Colby Dickson as stage management intern.

Audiences will be able to catch Don’t Dress for Dinner through September 7, 2025. Single tickets start at $25, with subscriptions available for the 2026 Summer Mainstage Series—three shows for as little as $59. Tickets and subscriptions are available at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or by calling (941) 366-9000.