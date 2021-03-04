Florida Rep's Outdoor Series Continues with BROADWAY'S BEST: A CONCERT ON THE CALOOSAHATCHEE

Florida Repertory Theatre has announced "Broadway's Best: a Concert on the Caloosahatchee" to continue its Outdoor Series in the Fort Myers River District. Playing March 17 - 20 only, the concert stars professional actors, and local favorites, Carolann Sanita and Gerritt VanderMeer. The concert is a mash-up of classic and contemporary Broadway hits from "Showboat" and "Kiss Me Kate" to "Rent," "Frozen," "Phantom," and more!

For the first time in its outdoor series, the "Broadway's Best" concert features a live band to accompany the singers as they celebrate Broadway's greatest hits.

Performances in the limited run are March 17 through 20 at 7:30 PM, and seating is limited due to social distancing. Tickets for a four-person 12' x 12' square range from $60 to $120 depending on distance from the stage.

Patrons sit in clearly marked 12' × 12' squares facing the Caloosahatchee River that are all spaced at least 6' away from other squares. Florida Rep provides seating, but encourages patrons to bring camping or beach chairs, snacks, drinks, and blankets if the weather is cool.

"It has been such a joy to be able to offer outdoor performances this season," said Artistic Director, Greg Longenhagen, "and we are delighted to welcome both Carolann and Gerritt back to our stage - this time outside - for this limited engagement. Audiences have so loved having something to see at Florida Rep this year despite not being able to gather indoors, and this concert is the perfect way to close our professional outdoor series this spring, and even features a live band! I hope you'll join us."

Artistic Director, Greg Longenhagen directs the concert and leads an expert creative team including production manager Tim Billman and musical director, David Gipson - who also plays the piano. The concert stars Carolann Sanita and Gerrit VanderMeer , with David Gipson at the keyboard, Alex Albanese on the upright bass, and Matthew Koller on drums.

Seating is limited in the outdoor venue, and Florida Rep asks that tickets be purchased in advance, either online at www.FloridaRep.org or by calling 239-332-4488. Face coverings are required at all times when not inside the 12' x 12' square, and the theatre will provide a mask to anyone who does not bring their own.

To maintain health and safety protocols, the theatre will not serve concessions at this time, so audiences are welcome to provide their own refreshments if they wish. Outdoor restroom facilities will be available as well as the restrooms inside the theatre lobby. However, any patron wishing to enter the Arcade Theatre Lobby must have their temperature checked before entry is granted.

Parking is free in the theatre's lot on Bay Street between Jackson & Hendry. The outdoor stage and lawn seating is situated on the northeast side of the Hall of Fifty States. Follow Florida Rep on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube for the most up to date information about programming and how to support Florida Rep during this difficult time.